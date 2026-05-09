Diddy Had Secret Freaky Royal Connection To Sarah Ferguson Says New Book

Sarah Ferguson’s alleged secret relationship with Diddy spanning years raises fresh questions about her royal connections and lifestyle choices.

Diddy faces renewed scrutiny as allegations surfaced linking the music mogul to Sarah Ferguson through a years-long relationship that allegedly began in the early 2000s.

The claims paint a picture of secret meetings, luxury travel, and connections to the British royal family that Ferguson has never publicly acknowledged.

A former Bad Boy Records employee revealed the allegations in “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” portions of which were published by The Daily Mail.

According to the book, Ferguson and Diddy first met at a party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell in New York in 2002, and their alleged relationship intensified in 2004 and continued for years afterward.

The pair reportedly traveled together to high-end hotels across Europe and Africa, maintaining what sources describe as a “secret friends with benefits” arrangement.

July 31, 2006: P. Diddy’s Annual White Party: Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Credit: INFGoff.com. Where: Saint Tropez, France When: July 31, 2006

In 2006, Diddy launched his fragrance Unforgivable, which he claimed was inspired by Ferguson and her personal preferences regarding how men should smell.

Ferguson’s daughters were allegedly introduced to the rapper on multiple occasions, including a yacht party weekend when Eugenie, then 16, was present alongside her mother.

A royal family staff member described the gatherings as wild and expressed concern about Ferguson bringing her young daughter into that environment.

That same year, Ferguson showed up at Diddy’s annual White Party held on a 300-foot yacht called the “RM Elegant” in Saint Tropez, France.

Diddy is currently cooling his heels in a New Jersey prison after he was convicted in 2025 on two counts related to transportation for prostitution and subsequently sentenced to 50 months in prison.

The conviction marked a stunning reversal for the once-untouchable music executive who built the Bad Boy empire over decades.

Through his legal team, Diddy has maintained that many allegations against him are false, exaggerated, or financially motivated, though he’s acknowledged some aspects of the claims.

Ferguson continues facing renewed backlash over her ties to the Epstein scandal.