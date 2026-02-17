EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Found “Power” In Kanye West Lyrics

Jeffrey Epstein referenced Kanye West’s “Power” in a 2011 email while discussing control, calling the lyrics “funny” and “resonant.”

A bone-chilling detail buried in Jeffrey Epstein’s newly released emails reveals the dead financier casually quoting Kanye West‘s “Power” while orchestrating yet another act of control over someone’s digital life.

The 2011 exchange shows Epstein corresponding with an associate named Melanie about seizing control of a website called “Mother’s Army.”

The brand was launched by Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. They buddied up on the brand just days after he served a 13-month prison sentence for solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18.

Mother’s Army was supposed to “help amplify the voices of mothers all over the world to tackle some of the tougher issues facing young people and families.”

Ferguson was the face of the brand, but the convicted pedophile owned the controlling shares of the business, which would have made money on children’s TV shows and books.

After the public started catching on, Ferguson tried to get the brand and the domain back from Epstein, who agreed, but only if the Duchess would sign a letter of support.

But then came the truly disturbing part. In the same breath as approving this manipulation, Epstein made a casual reference that now reads like a confession.

“it’s interesting we were talking about ‘power’ – have you heard the kanye west rap song ‘power’ – some funny lyrics that might resonate.”

The song he referenced contains one of Hip-Hop’s most prophetic warnings: “No one man should have all that power.”

West crafted those lyrics as a meditation on fame’s dark side and the corruption that comes with unchecked influence. Epstein found it “funny.” He thought it would “resonate.”

By 2011, the financier had already been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008. Yet here he was, still pulling strings, still controlling people’s digital assets, still finding dark humor in songs about power’s corruption.

Epstein was living proof of that warning. The latest document release from the U.S. Department of Justice spans millions of pages.

It includes emails, call records and photos that expose how Epstein weaponized his network of billionaires, politicians, academics and celebrities.

By the time of his 2019 jailhouse death, ruled a suicide, Epstein had become the ultimate example of what happens when someone accumulates unchecked influence.