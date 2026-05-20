Rihanna Shooting Suspect Ordered To Take Mental Health Evaluation

Ivanna Ortiz faces life in prison after allegedly firing 20 bullets at Rihanna’s home while the singer and her kids were inside.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s home became a war zone when a Florida woman unloaded an AR-15 into their Beverly Hills property while their three kids were inside.

The incident on March 8 left bullet holes in the nursery where the children were with their nanny, but miraculously, no one got hurt.

Now the woman behind the shooting, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Orlando, is facing a mental health evaluation that could change everything about how her case moves forward.

Judge Shannon K. Cooley ordered the psychiatric assessment, according to NBC Bay Area, temporarily moving the case to a Hollywood mental health court on May 19.

Ortiz’s public defender, Derek Dillman, raised serious questions about whether she can even understand the legal proceedings against her.

If the court finds her incompetent to stand trial, she could be locked up indefinitely in a state hospital instead of facing traditional prosecution. Her next appearance is set for June 2.

The charges stacked against Ortiz are heavy. She’s looking at one count of attempted murder, ten counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling.

If convicted on all counts, she’s facing life in prison without parole. She’s currently being held on nearly $2 million bail.

What makes this case even more complicated is Ortiz’s personal collapse.

She was a licensed speech pathologist for over a decade, but that career is finished. The state board revoked her license permanently, ending her ability to practice.

She also lost full custody of her child to the father, with court orders preventing any contact unless approved by the judge. She’d previously been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility, raising questions about her mental state long before the shooting.

In court, she told authorities, “I wasn’t attempting murder,” but her actions tell a different story.

Ortiz had no prior criminal record and authorities have never disclosed a motive or any connection between her and Rihanna.