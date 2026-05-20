Rick Ross Threatens To Slap 50 Cent: “Come Get It” As Feud Continues

Rick Ross reignited his feud with 50 Cent, threatening to slap him with a $1M ring while mocking Uncle Murda in an interview.

Rick Ross showed up to the Joe and Jada show ready to talk about his new album Set In Stone and his new book, “Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening,” but things turned to beef really fast.

Ross said he would love nothing more than to smack the G-Unit boss with the latest piece of jewelry, a $1 million diamond-encrusted ring finger.

“Just imagine if I had the chance to slap 50 Cent with this right here… I had nothing with the million dollar back end. You feel me?” he said during the interview.

“The n#### with the dark cheeks. What’s that n#### name? Uncle Murda. That n#### cheeks way darker than his forehead. He need that Rewind skin cream, n####,” Rick Ross said. “Come get it 50.”

The tension between Ross and 50 Cent runs deeper than just podcast banter.

Their feud started back in 2008 when a wrong look at the BET Awards spiraled into years of back-and-forth that’s defined both their careers in different ways.

50 came at him with “Officer Ricky,” exposing Ross’s past as a correctional officer, and things escalated from there.

The psychological warfare played out across social media, with each rapper taking shots at the other’s business moves, personal relationships, and family members.

The most consequential chapter came when 50 leaked a sex tape involving Ross’s baby mother, Lastonia Leviston, back in 2009, a move designed purely to humiliate the Maybach Music boss.

That decision haunted 50 for years. In 2015, a jury ordered him to pay $5 million to Leviston for emotional distress and privacy violations, forcing him into bankruptcy.

In 2013, Gunplay, a Maybach Music Group member, was attacked at the BET Awards, and the G-Unit boss ended up with an MMG chain, which he proudly flaunted on social media.

When Ross got attacked at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver in 2024 after “Not Like Us” played during his set, 50 was relentless with the mockery.