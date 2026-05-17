George Clinton Takes UMG To Court Over Missing Millions

George Clinton’s taking UMG to federal court over $1.1M in royalties the label’s been blocking for three years straight.

George Clinton just filed a federal lawsuit in Detroit, claiming UMG Recordings owes him over $1.1 million in royalties that the label has been freezing for more than three years.

The Parliament-Funkadelic legend says the music giant is using a separate legal dispute as an excuse to withhold every penny from his accounts, and he’s not having it.

The complaint, filed Friday in Detroit’s federal court, alleges that UMG is withholding royalties under multiple recording agreements dating back to 1969 and extending into the 1990s.

Clinton’s catalog spans everything from his classic Parliament-Funkadelic era through solo work and production credits, including tens of thousands in frozen payments from his production work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The label claims it’s protecting itself against potential liability from a separate case involving the estate of late keyboardist Bernie Worrell, but Clinton’s legal team argues that makes zero sense.

Here’s the thing: UMG was actually dismissed from the Worrell case back in 2023, and the court ruled against Worrell’s estate in 2025.

The case is currently pending appeal, but Clinton’s lawyers say the label faces no actual claim, no demand, and no judgment in that litigation.

Withholding 100% of his royalties across all accounts is contractually unauthorized and a straight-up breach of their agreements, the lawsuit states.

This lawsuit fits into a larger pattern of artists taking on UMG in recent years.

Iggy Azalea’s been publicly calling out the label for allegedly withholding millions in international royalties; Drake filed a defamation case over the “Not Like Us” situation, which is currently under appeal; and Salt-N-Pepa’s fighting to reclaim ownership of their master recordings in a separate legal battle.

The music industry’s reckoning with major labels over unpaid and withheld royalties continues to intensify.