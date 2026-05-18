Details From Kodak Black’s Latest Arrest Revealed & They Are Wild

Kodak Black pleads not guilty to charges from a chaotic Broward County traffic stop that involved armed individuals and a vehicle pursuit.

Kodak Black entered a not guilty plea to charges stemming from a chaotic February traffic stop in Broward County, and the details behind his latest arrest are wild to say the least.

The situation unfolded on February 27 in Pompano Beach when deputies spotted a pink Grand Cherokee committing a traffic violation and attempted to pull it over.

The vehicle initially didn’t stop, but eventually halted near Northwest 18th Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the driver exited to speak with the deputy.

What happened next escalated quickly. Two additional vehicles suddenly pulled up to the scene, with occupants claiming they were providing security for the driver.

One of these individuals had a visible firearm on his waistband, which the deputy immediately noticed. The officer repeatedly instructed the men to step back from the traffic stop, but they remained in the area.

While waiting for backup to arrive, the driver returned to the Jeep and drove away from the scene, prompting deputies to pursue and locate the vehicle minutes later.

During the second traffic stop, a K9 unit detected narcotics inside the vehicle. Deputies recovered 16 grams of Oxycodone, three grams of cannabis, and high-end jewelry valued at $26,490 that bore the “SG” marking associated with Sniper Gang.

Cash and vehicle keys were also found. According to WPBF, the Jeep was registered to Kodak Black, and deputies confirmed his identity through Instagram posts showing him wearing the same clothing he had on the day of the stop.

Kodak Black was booked into Broward County Jail on May 14 and faced charges related to his ongoing legal troubles. He’s facing counts of fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

The artist is currently out of custody on bond.

His May 15 court appearance marked the second arrest in just over a week, following a separate drug trafficking charge in Central Florida that he also pleaded not guilty to, with his bond set at $75,000.