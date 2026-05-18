Nas Cussed Out Warren Sapp Over Email Misunderstanding

Warren Sapp reveals how his QB Killer email address caused Nas to curse him out when they first met in New York on Drink Champs.

Warren Sapp’s legendary trash-talking reputation on the football field almost caused real beef with one of Hip-Hop’s greatest MCs – Nas.

The Hall of Famer recently revealed on “Drink Champs” how his email address nearly sparked a conflict with Nas when they first connected in New York.

Sapp explained that when he and Nas were exchanging contact information, his email handle came up: QB******@******le.com.

“I met Nas in New York. We was exchanging numbers and you know my m############ email is qb******@******le.com.

The reference to his nickname as a dominant defensive tackle didn’t sit right with the Queens Bridge legend at first. Nas initially took the “QB Killer” moniker the wrong way since his old hood, Queensbridge, is referred to as “QB,” creating an awkward moment between the two icons.

When Sapp hit Nas back with that email address, the rapper’s reaction was immediate and not positive. “He cursed me out,” Sapp recalled with a laugh.

‘Who the f### is this?’ I said, Oh, f###! I said, ‘Yo, f### chill the f### out. This Sapp. What the f### wrong with you?’ he said, ‘[it says] QB Killer!’ I said, ‘Quarterback!’ I am like Nas, come on baby, I’m family!”

Nas initially took offense at the email handle, apparently thinking it was directed at him. The tension escalated quickly.

But the misunderstanding didn’t last long. Once they cleared things up and realized it was just a mix-up about Sapp’s football nickname, the tension dissolved.

Sapp’s “QB Killer” identity was earned through years of terrorizing quarterbacks in the NFL, not anything directed at Hip-Hop culture. Nas simply didn’t have that context at the time, which led to the brief friction.

What could have been a genuine conflict between two legends from different worlds turned into a funny story about assumptions and first impressions.