Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Respond To Rick Ross Over 50 Cent Threats – “You Soft”

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda fired back at Rick Ross after his Joe and Jada podcast appearance, calling out his past as a correctional officer.

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda fired back at Rick Ross after the Miami boss made comments about 50 Cent and G-Unit during his appearance on the Joe and Jada podcast.

During his appearance, Rick Ross kept taking shots at 50 and G-Unit. He joked about slapping 50 Cent with his million-dollar diamond-encrusted finger and made fun of Uncle Murda’s face.

On their podcast “The Real Report,” Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda addressed Ross’s recent shots.

“You know Rick Ross not smacking nobody,” Uncle Murda said bluntly. “We saw you in Canada, brother. We saw you run on your peoples and all that…You soft,” Murda said, referencing the night Ross got attacked at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver in 2024 after “Not Like Us” played during his set.

“Ricky Rosetta, n##### punch you in the chest he might have a seizure,” Uncle Murda said, referencing Rick Ross’ medical history.

“To my Rick Ross jokes are getting dry…’Murda clean my boat, Yayo mow my lawn’…n##### don’t care about none of that s###,” Yayo added. “The volume is now like Death Row Records, y’all,” Yayo said, referencing the intensity of the current Hip-Hop climate.

The duo’s willingness to call him out directly shows that even after all these years, the animosity between 50 Cent’s camp and Rick Ross hasn’t cooled one bit.

If anything, Ross’s recent comments proved that he’s still thinking about the beef, and Yayo and Murda made sure he knew they were paying attention.