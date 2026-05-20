French Montana, Rick Ross, Fetty Wap & Ice Spice Lead Summer Jam 2026 Lineup At Prudential Center

French Montana, Rick Ross, and Ice Spice headline Summer Jam 2026 on July 24 at Prudential Center in Newark.

French Montana, Rick Ross and the biggest names in Hip-Hop are heading to Newark this summer for what’s shaping up to be the most stacked Summer Jam in years.

HOT 97 just dropped the lineup for their July 24 event at Prudential Center, and it’s a who’s who of the culture right now.

Ice Spice, DaBaby, G Herbo, and Max B are all locked in, with Fetty Wap making a special homecoming appearance for his New Jersey fans.

The full roster includes Cash Cobain, Zeddy Will, Omah Lay, Honey Bxby, Sleepy Hallow, and the collective 41 featuring Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata and Dee Billz.

According to HOT 97, the lineup was curated by Lit Digital, DJ Funk Flex, and Katrina B, the station’s Assistant Program Director.

Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP of Content and Growth at MediaCo, said the lineup reflects what’s happening in Hip-Hop right now while still honoring the legends who built the culture.

“This year’s lineup reflects the sound of the moment while honoring the artists and communities that continue to move the culture forward,” he told said. “From legends to the next generation, Summer Jam 2026 is built to create unforgettable moments.”

The concert is being produced by The Black Promoters Collective, which has been running Summer Jam for years.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 22, at 10 A.M. through Ticketmaster, and more artists are getting announced on June 5.

The Prudential Center in Newark has been the home for Summer Jam for years, and this year’s event continues that tradition of bringing the tri-state area the biggest night in Hip-Hop.