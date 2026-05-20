Donald Trump Administration Indicts Fidel Castro’s Brother For 1996 Plane Downing

Raúl Castro indicted on 7 criminal charges including murder and conspiracy to kill Americans in the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue shootdown.

Raúl Castro faces federal charges for conspiracy to kill Americans and murder stemming from the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft operated by Brothers to the Rescue.

The Justice Department announced the indictment on Wednesday, charging the 94-year-old former Cuban president with seven criminal counts.

Castro and five codefendants are accused of conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, destruction of aircraft, and four counts of murder.

“Today we are announcing an indictment charging Raul Castro and several others with conspiracy to kill US nationals. Mr. Castro and the others are charged with additional crimes as well, including destruction of aircraft and four individual counts of murder. The indictment was returned by a grand jury sitting in this district in Miami on April 23rd, 2026 and was unsealed today,” a Justice Department official said during the announcement.

The charges relate to a tragic incident that occurred three decades ago. On February 24, 1996, Cuban military aircraft shot down two unarmed Cessna planes operated by the Miami-based humanitarian group Brothers to the Rescue.

The aircraft were flying in international airspace when they were attacked by Cuban MiG jets.

Four men died in the attack: Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandra Jr., Mario de la Pñena, and Pablo Morales. All were unarmed civilians conducting humanitarian rescue missions to help people fleeing oppression across the Florida Straits.

“For nearly 30 years, 30 years, the families of four murdered Americans have waited for justice. On February 24th, 1996, two civilian aircraft operated by Brothers to the Rescue were shot down over international waters by military aircraft from Cuba. Four men were killed. Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandra Jr., Mario de la Pñena, and Pablo Morales. They were unarmed civilians and were flying humanitarian missions for the rescue and protection of people fleeing oppression across the Florida Straits,” the official stated.

The indictment alleges that Castro orchestrated the conspiracy that resulted in the deaths.

According to prosecutors, Castro and his codefendants participated in a plot that ended with Cuban military aircraft firing missiles at the civilian planes.

“As alleged in the indictment, Rul Castro and five codefendants participated in a conspiracy that ended with Cuban military aircraft firing missiles at those civilian planes and killing four Americans. Those are the allegations returned by a federal grand jury. My message today is clear. The United States and President Trump does not and will not forget its citizens,” the official said.

If convicted, Castro and the other defendants face a maximum penalty of death or life imprisonment on the murder counts.

This marks a significant development in the long-standing case, bringing potential accountability for the families who have waited decades for justice.