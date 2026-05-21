Mike Tyson Tells Wild Story About Busting Brad Pitt With Robin Givens

Mike Tyson recalls the wild moment he spotted a broke, unknown Brad Pitt with his ex-wife Robin Givens during their 1989 divorce.

Mike Tyson dropped one of the wildest stories from his past during a recent appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, and it involves a young Brad Pitt who didn’t even know he was about to become a household name.

The former heavyweight champion was asked if anyone had ever stolen his girlfriend, and that’s when the memory came flooding back from the late 1980s, when his personal life was spiraling faster than his boxing record was climbing.

Tyson was 37-0 in the ring but was completely unraveling outside of it.

During his divorce from Robin Givens, Tyson explained that he and his soon-to-be-ex-wife were still intimate while simultaneously fighting through lawyers and the media.

One day, he showed up at her house expecting to find her home, but instead, he spotted her pulling up in the BMW he’d purchased for her.

At first, Tyson thought one of Givens’ friends from the TV show “Head of the Class” was sitting in the passenger seat, but it wasn’t.

It was a broke, unknown actor named Brad Pitt trying to make moves on his wife. “He wasn’t Brad Pitt yet. I didn’t know who the f### he was,” Tyson recalled with a laugh during the interview. “He didn’t even have a car.”

Pitt was working bit parts in horror films like “Cutting Class,” his first theatrical release, while Tyson was already one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.

Givens has since acknowledged that Pitt was indeed in her car when Tyson arrived, but she’s consistently denied the more salacious versions of the story that have circulated over the years.

She’s pushed back against claims that they were caught in bed together and rejected the narrative that Pitt begged Tyson not to hit him.

Tyson’s life has transformed since those chaotic days. He’s been married to Lakiha Spicer since 2009 and speaks about his current relationship with genuine warmth and gratitude.

During the same podcast appearance, Tyson reflected on marriage itself, saying, “The biggest gift God could ever give us is a woman.”

He praised his wife as an incredible mother and partner, noting that he’d truly hit the jackpot with her.