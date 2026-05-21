Eminem’s Ex-Wife Breaks Down In Tears During DUI Bust Caught On Video

Kim Scott’s second DUI arrest in 2026 shows bodycam footage of her breaking down in tears when police handcuff her after a Michigan crash.

Kim Scott broke down in tears the moment handcuffs clicked around her wrists during a Michigan traffic stop, and now the bodycam footage is out there for everyone to see.

Eminem’s ex-wife was arrested for DUI after crashing her car near Detroit, marking her second drunk driving arrest in just a few months. The emotional reaction captured on video tells a story that goes far beyond one bad night behind the wheel.

In the bodycam footage, Scott told officers she’d turned a corner and got blinded by truck headlights, which caused her to hit another vehicle.

She admitted to drinking earlier that evening but downplayed how much alcohol she’d consumed.

When officers administered field sobriety tests, the results were clear. According to TMZ, her breathalyzer showed she was blowing nearly three times the legal limit. That’s not a mistake or a close call. That’s serious impairment.

What makes this arrest even more significant is the timing. Just days before getting pulled over, Scott had pleaded no contest to DUI charges stemming from a February incident where she crashed her Range Rover with her son Parker and three of his friends inside the vehicle.

She’d hit a parked car and then smashed into her own garage door. Now she’s facing sentencing in that case next month while dealing with these fresh charges.

The latest arrest shows her smiling in her mug shot, which contrasts sharply with the tears she shed when officers arrested her. It’s a stark reminder of how quickly someone’s emotional state can shift when facing legal trouble.