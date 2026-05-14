Eminem’s Ex Kim Hits Another Parked Car Driving Drunk, Days Ater DUI Plea

Kim Mathers faces another DUI arrest just days after pleading guilty to similar charges in Michigan court.

Eminem‘s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, got booked for DUI again on Thursday morning, just three days after she pleaded guilty to similar charges in court.

The arrest happened at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, after she allegedly hit a parked car near Detroit Wednesday night. No injuries were reported, and she’s already been released from custody.

This timing is insane because she literally just appeared in court on Monday, where she pleaded no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident from a February incident.

She was taking her son, Parker, and three of his friends shopping when she smashed her Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram so hard that it moved 50 feet down the street.

Instead of stopping, she drove home and crashed straight into her own garage door.

Bodycam footage from that February arrest showed bottles with soda allegedly spiked with alcohol, and cops captured her taking a breathalyzer test on video.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido made it clear that driving under the influence isn’t just a mistake; it’s a deliberate choice that endangers everyone sharing the road, so she could be in some big trouble with her second arrest.

Kim and Eminem have been through a lot together. They married in 1999, divorced in 2001, then got back together and remarried in January 2006, only to split again just three months later.

They share three kids: Hailie Jade (30), Alaina Marie (33), and Stevie Laine (24). Parker came from a relationship Kim had after her final divorce from the rapper.

Her sentencing for the February DUI is scheduled for June 17, though it’s unclear if this new arrest will change anything about that hearing.