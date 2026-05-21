Super Bowl LXIV In Nashville Halftime Show Speculation Heats Up: Could Drake Make The Cut?

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company are about to orchestrate the biggest halftime show moment in Music City history. Nashville just locked in Super Bowl LXIV for 2030, and with Jay-Z’s production team already controlling the halftime show selection process, the speculation about who’ll take that stage is already wild.

The NFL announced the decision at its Spring League Meeting in Orlando on May 19, and the new domed Nissan Stadium, opening in 2027, was the deciding factor that put Nashville over the top.

Roc Nation’s been running the halftime show since 2019, and they’ve built an incredible track record. Usher brought the heat in 2024, Kendrick Lamar took things to another level in 2025, and Bad Bunny absolutely dominated in 2026, setting a global viewership record of 4.157 billion viewers.

That’s not just a show, that’s a cultural moment. Jesse Collins serves as executive producer alongside Roc Nation, and they’ve turned the halftime performance into something way bigger than just entertainment.

It’s become a statement about who’s relevant, who’s got the cultural weight, and who can move the world. Drake’s name keeps coming up in conversations about 2030, especially since he just dropped three albums back-to-back.

But here’s the thing: Drake’s been taking shots at Jay-Z on his *ICEMAN” album, specifically on the track where he raps, “I take 500k down to dinner, I never could learn s### from none of y’all.” That’s a direct reference to the old “$500,000 or dinner with Hov” debate, and Drake’s basically saying he wouldn’t take either one. That kind of tension doesn’t exactly scream “let’s work together on the biggest stage in sports.”

Taylor Swift’s the real frontrunner, though, and it makes too much sense to ignore. She’s adopted Nashville as her hometown, recorded multiple albums there, and the city’s basically become her creative base. The NFL Commissioner already said she’s “welcome” to perform whenever she wants.

Having Taylor headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Nashville in 2030 would be a full circle for her career and a massive moment for the city. Roc Nation would be smart to make that call.

The 2019 NFL Draft brought 600,000 fans to Nashville and generated $224 million in economic impact, so the Super Bowl’s going to be absolutely massive for the region.