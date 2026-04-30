EXCLUSIVE: Imprisoned Diddy Too Dangerous For Jane Doe To Be Named, Judge Rules

A New York judge rules that a Jane Doe accusing Diddy of rape faces real physical danger and can remain anonymous.

Diddy is locked up at a federal prison in New Jersey right now, and a New York judge just ruled that a woman accusing him of rape still can’t let her real name be revealed to the public, because the physical danger is too real.

Hon. Judy H. Kim of the New York Supreme Court recently granted the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, permission to proceed under a pseudonym for the entire duration of the case.

Judge Kim found that the lawsuit “involves highly personal and sensitive information and that there is a reasonable likelihood that she will be subject to stigma and physical danger should her identity be revealed in public court filings.”

The original complaint was filed by attorneys Sack & Sack LLP, and it’s one of the more detailed accounts to surface in the flood of civil suits targeting Diddy.

According to court documents reviewed by AllHipHop, the plaintiff says she first encountered Diddy in May 2001 inside an elevator at 157 West 57th Street in Manhattan, where she was with three friends.

The mogul, she alleges, looked her over and said, “Any chance you guys want to come to a party tonight?” What followed over the next two months, according to the filing, was a calculated grooming scheme that ended in rape.

The complaint describes a fourth and final night on or about July 31, 2001, when Diddy invited the woman to the Bowery Ballroom to see Mos Def perform.

The lawsuit alleges that drinks served at the venue were spiked, leaving both the plaintiff and her friend feeling weak in their arms and legs and unsteady on their feet.

After the show, Diddy drove the plaintiff to his apartment at 807 Park Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, grabbed her hand and said, “Come with me real quick,” then led her to his bedroom and locked the door.

Once inside, according to the filing, he put his hand around her throat and told her “I’m going to suck the life out of you” before raping her as she screamed “Get off of me, stop” and “no, I don’t want to do this,” with her 5’2″, 105-pound frame unable to physically stop him.

This is one of roughly 70 civil lawsuits filed against Diddy, and AllHipHop has covered the ongoing fight over plaintiff anonymity in his cases.

Some federal courts have forced accusers to reveal their names, finding insufficient evidence that going public would cause real harm.

Judge Kim went the other direction here, citing precedent, concluding that the severity of the allegations and Diddy’s public profile created a documented risk serious enough to warrant full protection.

The order covers all parties, all attorneys, and all agents connected to the case, with every filing required to use “Jane Doe” and all unredacted documents retained for in-camera court review only.

A federal jury convicted Diddy in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, though he was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison on October 3, 2025 and also handed down a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

He is currently at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, pursuing an active appeal, with oral arguments scheduled for April 9, 2026, while the Bureau of Prisons has quietly updated his release date to April 2026.