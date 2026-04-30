Ray J Says His Bodycount Is 12,500 Women – Do You Believe?

Ray J shocks fans with a staggering 12,000-plus claim that has everyone questioning the math and the man behind it.

Ray J has people doing math like it is finals week. What?

The singer sat down on the Funky Friday hosted by Cam Newton and casually dropped his body count number. According to Ray J, he has slept with over 12,000 women, later refining the number to around 12,500. Yes, you read that correctly. Twelve thousand plus.

So, so do the math. They did.

Naturally, Cam Newton was not letting that slide without a little scrutiny. He broke it down in real time, suggesting Ray J would have to be “sleeping with a little over one-and-a-half women a day for 30 years.” That is when things got even more interesting. Ray J did not retreat. He leaned in.

By the way, that math is about 10,000 people. But Ray J had a rebuttal.

“The math is different because when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to 10 a day,” Ray J said. He also claimed there were about 3,500 instances where he was with “three or more” partners at once. And just in case anybody thought this was entertainment lies, he followed with the definitive: “I’m not capping.”

Oh yes, that is more factual now.

People are now debating whether this is mathematically possible, biologically sustainable, or just lying in our face. Still, Ray J is standing on it like as if that is something to be proud about.

He said he celebrated hitting the five-digit (10k) milestone with a “massive” party attended by hundreds of women. I need proof! Ray is too old for this – and he admits that as well.

At 45, Ray J admitted the pace has slowed down, citing health issues that have popped up in recent months. Remember he was bleeding from the eyes? That was real, my sources tell me.

This dude had an entire show built around finding love. YUCK.

Here is the video below.