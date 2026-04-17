Rob Clifton Jr. Talks J.I.D., RZA & Why Brands Still Get Hip-Hop Wrong

Hip-Hop isn’t just influencing advertising—it’s shaping it. Rob Clifton Jr., a top creative executive, breaks down how artists like J.I.D. and RZA are redefining brand storytelling.

Hip-Hop’s influence on advertising has evolved from background flavor to a driving creative force—and few understand that better than Robert Clifton Jr. As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Contender, Rob has carved out a unique lane where music, branding, and culture intersect at the highest level.

From crafting original compositions—including work tied to Zelda—to collaborating with legends like Vince Lawrence and reimagining classic jingles with artists like J.I.D., Clifton has built campaigns that don’t just use Hip-Hop—they live in it.

With projects spanning partnerships inspired by The Boondocks universe and culturally savvy campaigns for major brands, his philosophy is rooted in authenticity: Hip-Hop isn’t just sound—it’s memory, identity, and connection.

AllHipHop caught up with Rob Clifton Jr. to talk about the most impactful rap campaigns, working with elite artists, and why brands still underestimate the power of regional culture.

AllHipHop: In your opinion, what’s the most iconic ad campaign featuring a rapper?

Rob Clifton Jr.: Without question, it would be the Beats by Dre “You Love Me” piece released in 2020. It’s two minutes of masterful filmmaking directed by Melina Matsoukas, written by Lena Waithe and narrated by Tobe Nwigwe.

It challenges the hypocrisy of loving Black culture while ignoring the oppression of Black people. You see that contradiction every day—people embrace Hip-Hop in their workouts, their weddings, their lifestyles—but disconnect when it’s time to support the community politically.

Having artists like Lil Baby alongside figures like Naomi Osaka and Bubba Wallace made it even more powerful.

AllHipHop: What surprised you most about working with Hip-Hop artists?

Rob Clifton Jr.: I wouldn’t say I’m surprised by anything, but I’ve definitely been impressed, especially by their business acumen.

I’ve had the chance to collaborate with RZA for Nintendo and Cadillac, 50 Cent for a Power x Effen activation, Raekwon for Fruitopia, and most recently J.I.D. for Frosted Flakes.

They all came in with an intuitive understanding of strategy and creative layers—and then elevated the ideas even further. At the end of the day, both advertising and Hip-Hop come down to storytelling.

It makes me think I could’ve been a rapper—and rappers could definitely work in advertising.

AllHipHop: How was your experience working with J.I.D. on the “Hey Tony!” campaign?

Rob Clifton Jr.: J.I.D. is wise beyond his years. He’s incredibly collaborative and understands branding on an intuitive level.

He helped us find that perfect intersection between his creative inspiration and the campaign’s message, which added a deeper emotional resonance to “Hey Tony!”

AllHipHop: What makes an artist attractive to brands? What are the do’s and don’ts?

Rob Clifton Jr.: Let’s be real. It starts with their following and influence. Fans want to emulate what artists wear, say, and consume.

But the real key is authenticity. The best partnerships are the ones that actually make sense. Nothing feels worse than a forced collaboration—it’s obvious, and audiences can feel it immediately.

AllHipHop: How do artists typically get on an advertiser’s radar? Are you often pitched?

Rob Clifton Jr.:Believe it or not, I don’t get pitched much. Most of the time, it comes from the creatives.

We build ideas first, and then we identify the artist or song that can amplify that idea the most.

AllHipHop: What are some of the current challenges in your industry?

Rob Clifton Jr.: One of the biggest challenges is getting brands to look beyond mega stars and tap into regional talent.

We got Walmart to approve using the late Houston legend Fat Pat and his 1998 track “Tops Drop.” Social media lit up—especially in Houston.

People weren’t just excited—they respected it. It showed that the brand had real cultural awareness. The reaction was basically, “Okay, Walmart—you’ve got somebody in the room who really gets us.”

A lot of brands underestimate how powerful that kind of connection is.

AllHipHop: What gives you optimism about the future of advertising?

Rob Clifton Jr.: The young talent coming into the industry. They’re more connected to the culture than any generation before them.

That’s why we bring young creators into Contender and pair them with seasoned creatives. That real-time cultural insight helps us stay ahead of the curve.

AllHipHop: What advice do you have for someone trying to break into the field?

Rob Clifton Jr.: Get involved with organizations like AdColor, The Marcus Graham Project, and The One School. They’re doing incredible work creating opportunities for diverse talent.

These are communities built by people who were given a shot—and now they’re paying it forward.

And of course, reach out. Hit me or the team at Contender on LinkedIn or @teamcontender_ on Instagram.