JID Teams With Frosted Flakes To Re-Create Tony The Tiger Jingle

JID teamed with Kellogg’s to transform the classic “Hey Tony” jingle into a full Hip-Hop track called “HEY TONY!” for a new campaign.

JID turned childhood breakfast memories into his latest track. The Atlanta rapper dropped “HEY TONY!” today, transforming Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes classic jingle into a full Hip-Hop anthem.

The collaboration pairs JID’s signature flow with Tony the Tiger’s motivational energy. Kellogg’s picked the rapper to reimagine their iconic ’90s commercial theme for a new generation of teens.

“Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up,” JID said. “It was just part of the routine.”

The track blends JID’s rhythmic style with verses that mirror Tony the Tiger’s encouraging message. His affirmational Hip-Hop approach aligns with the brand’s focus on confidence and potential.

“So, reimagining the iconic ‘Hey Tony’ jingle felt like a no-brainer,” JID explained. “I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real.”

Laura Newman, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co, said the partnership made sense. “Hip-Hop is a culture built on that same energy, so teaming up with J.I.D. was a natural connection for us.”

The song comes with limited-edition merchandise and a special cereal box featuring JID alongside Tony the Tiger. The collectible box includes a QR code that links to the track on Spotify and a crossword puzzle celebrating JID’s wordplay.

Fans can buy the exclusive items through JID’s official store. The collaboration extends beyond music into fashion with jerseys and t-shirts branded with both the rapper and the cereal mascot.

JID will perform “HEY TONY!” live for the first time at the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes “Day Ones” Bowl Game on February 22. The event features four teams playing 7×7 football, with each team receiving donations from the Kellogg’s Mission Tiger Foundation.

The showcase includes a pep rally by JID’s alma mater, Stephenson High School “Sonic Sound” Marching Band from Stone Mountain, Georgia. All participating athletes will receive the limited-edition merchandise and cereal boxes.

The track is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. JID’s childhood connection to the cereal made the project personal rather than just another brand deal.

“This is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential,” JID said.