Rap Icon Rob Base Of “It Takes Two” Fame Dead At 59

Rob Base, the legendary half of Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, passes away at 59 after a private cancer battle.

Legendary rapper Rob Base left us on May 22, 2026, and Hip-Hop lost one of its most essential architects that day.

The legendary half of Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock passed away peacefully at age 59 while surrounded by family, following a private battle with cancer.

Just four days before his death, he’d celebrated his 59th birthday, still carrying the energy and spirit that defined his entire career in music.

Growing up in Harlem with DJ E-Z Rock, Base and his partner met in fifth grade and stayed connected through everything that came next.

They watched the Crash Crew release a record as teenagers and thought to themselves that they could do the same thing, so Base grabbed a microphone while

E-Z Rock picked up a mixer and turntables. After their early tracks “DJ Interview” and “Make It Hot” started getting local attention, they crafted the demo for “It Takes Two” in just about two nights, which led directly to a deal with Profile Records.

That song became everything.

“It Takes Two” hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Songs chart in 1988 and their debut album of the same name peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The album also spawned “Get on the Dance Floor,” which topped that same chart, and “Joy and Pain,” which showed the duo’s range and versatility.

The track has been a staple in Hip-Hop and pop clubs for decades and has appeared in films like “The Proposal” and “Iron Man 2,” cementing its place as a cultural touchstone that transcends generations.

Rob Base released his solo album The Incredible Base in November 1989, then reunited with E-Z Rock for Break of Dawn in 1994, though that project didn’t capture the same magic.

He stayed active performing with the “I Love the 90’s Tour” alongside Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, and Young MC, and he founded Funky Base, Inc., where he worked with up-and-coming artists to help shape the next generation.

When DJ E-Z Rock passed away in 2014 from complications of diabetes, Rob Base carried their legacy forward with every performance and production credit.

Rob Base and E-Z Rock were instrumental in cross-pollinating Hip-Hop and house music during the 1980s, bringing both genres to mainstream audiences at a time when that fusion felt revolutionary and necessary.

His production company continued that mission right up until his death, proving that his commitment to the culture never wavered.

The family statement said it best: “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world.”

His impact on Hip-Hop production and the dance floor will echo forever through every sample, every remix, and every party that starts with those opening bars.