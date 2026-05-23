New York Giants Jaxson Dart’s Trump Rally Appearance Splits Giants Locker Room

Jaxson Dart’s Trump rally appearance has caused calamity in the ranks of the New York Giants and beyond.

Professional quarterback Jaxson Dart turned a New York Giants offseason into a political fiasco Friday when he introduced President Donald Trump at Rep. Mike Lawler’s campaign rally in Suffern, New York.

The rookie quarterback stood before the crowd at upstate Rockland Community College and greeted “Big Blue Nation” before presenting Trump as the “45th and 47th President of the United States.” Trump returned the love, calling Dart a future Hall of Famer during the event.

He also said Dart was a “beautiful guy” who has “legs like tree trunks.”

Trump: I’m looking at Jaxon… I'm looking at the legs there. He's this beautiful guy. He's got legs like tree trunks. This is not a good thing for women. pic.twitter.com/h9987784mE — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2026

Dart is the young face of a major football franchise trying to claw its way back into relevance under head coach John Harbaugh.

The reaction landed fast, even within the ranks of the team.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter questioned Dart’s decision on X/Twitter after the rally footage circulated. “Thought this [sh#t] was AI,” Carter wrote. “What we doing, man?”

Critics blasted the quarterback for stepping into a bitter political lane in New York, a state where Trump remains a deeply polarizing figure. Lawler’s district has been viewed as a key battleground, which made Trump’s visit more than a campaign stop. It is considered a high visibility show of suburban Republican strength.

Former Saints defensive end Cam Jordan also took a jab too, which harkened to Dart’s college days at The University of Mississippi.

😂😂😂😂 sounds bout ole miss https://t.co/JYkf2QgoFg — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) May 22, 2026

For the Giants, the timing is messy. Dart is being asked to lead and Harbaugh is trying to reset the culture.

Only time will tell how this impacts the team.