Kool G Rap’s Next Move Is A Crazy One

Kool G Rap is stepping into unfamiliar territory with a fragrance brand called Giancana, adding another layer to his legendary career.

Nobody had this on their bingo card.

Word circulating behind the scenes is that legendary Queens lyricist Kool G Rap is making a move that has nothing to do with a new album or that long-overdue Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame conversation.

The buzz is fragrance.

According to what I’m hearing, Kool G Rap is preparing to enter the scent business with a cologne brand and it is called Giancana.

Yes, seriously.

For people that know G Rap’s history, the name should ring a bell immediately. Giancana has been one of his signature aliases for years – actually decades. The name itself carries that mob-boss aesthetic that has long been part of his artistic identity. He’s got the suit, fur, luxury, and…of course that New York energy.

We knew whispers about this had been floating around for a minute, but held off because there wasn’t enough confidence to put it out there. Now? From what I’m being told, this appears to be a real thing. Domingo spilled some of the beans on IG.

And…we are off to the races.

Hip-Hop artists entering lifestyle spaces not strange. Back in the day, AllHipHop went fur shopping with G Rap. He’s been this. We’ve watched artists move from records into liquor, fashion, tech and sneakers. Fragrance feels like another lane. Kool G Rap has the cred. I think they should do one for Big Daddy Kane next!

This probably isn’t aimed at the TikTok crowd. This is grown-n-gangsta.

How about grown-man luxury? Executive energy? Hell, how about we call it date-night confidence? Mature Hip-Hop heads carry themselves a certain way. If they lean into the Giancana mythology, we are on to something.

Oh yeah…

I’m also hearing G Rap is still working on new music.

READ ALSO: Kool G Rap Quietly Prepares New Album

No major details yet, but the word is records are in motion and fans may not have to wait too long. Either way, it feels like a strong year ahead for one of Hip-Hop’s foundational architects. The older gods have not stopped moving. They’re still finding ways to push culture forward.

Now we wait to see if Giancana smells like success.

Would you wear a Kool G Rap cologne? Drop your thoughts in the comments.