Nicki Minaj Finds Ally In Trump Buddy

Trump’s camp is defending Nicki Minaj after comments suggested her support may have been tied to her man or her brother.

Nicki Minaj’s political alignment with President Donald Trump always seemed like something else. But one of Trump’s advisers is now rejecting the idea that her support came with strings attached. We are still giving it all the side eye, but they are calling cap.

Rock singer Linda Perry appeared on the Pop Shop Podcast and suggested MAGA Minaj’s support may have been transactional.

“It seems that she wanted something from The Office. And was trying to maybe help herself, a friend, a boyfriend, whatever. And was promised something and felt that it was worth the risk – the take, you know,” Perry said on the pod.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz got off his knees and defended Minaj.

“This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about @NICKIMINAJ,” Bruesewitz wrote on Twitter (I am always going to call it Twitter). “Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support. The insinuation that she’s looking for anything in return is total garbage.”

This is a disgusting and disgraceful smear that every Democrat and Trump critic is spreading about @NICKIMINAJ.



Nicki has never once asked the President for anything. She has only offered assistance and support. The insinuation that she’s looking for anything in return is total… https://t.co/0gqjwP9oJO — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 18, 2026

Relax, bro.

We know Nicki had quite a few issues swirling around.

Her husband, Kenneth Petty, was convicted in 1995 of attempted rape in a case involving a 16-year old victim (he was a teen as well at the time) and later became subject to sex offender registration requirements. Nicki’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was sentenced in 2020 after being convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child. Man, what a mess. But they are saying there was no exchange at all. Jelani is still in jail and Petty seems to be back in Queens in a shack, per the rumors.

There is currently no public evidence saying MAGA gave her any illicit support, legal relief, favors or intervention. Not yet.

For now, the public fight appears to be BS and the midterms are coming up. Again, we’re going to see who is who.