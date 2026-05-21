JID Blasts BET And Takes Aim At J. Cole’s “Platinum” Lyric

JID blasted BET after being snubbed by the 2026 BET Awards, then rejected J. Cole’s “platinum” bar in a deleted tweet.

JID was apparently not in the mood for poetic encouragement, BET silence or J. Cole’s version of a compliment.

The Dreamville lyricist had a spicy Tuesday after the 2026 BET Awards nominations dropped and his name was nowhere to be found.

According to XXL, JID jumped on twitter and wrote, “I hate BET,” after being left off the nominations list. The snub may have stung a little extra because JID has said he wanted a BET Award nomination. Like most of us, he grew up on the network. “I just want one off of the nostalgia of watching BET,” he said. “That was the birth of my love for Hip-Hop, BET and all those type of stations.” Now, it is hate.

It gets worse.

Enter J. Cole. The North Carolina wordsmith recently saluted JID on “99 Build Freestyle” from Birthday Blizzard ’26, rapping, “If Hip-Hop is back, JID should chart platinum / Anything less than that, it means y’all cappin.” Uhm…this is the boss talking.

On paper, that sounds like Cole bigging up his guy. But JID apparently heard it differently. When a fan brought up Cole’s bar, JID reportedly fired back in a now-deleted tweet.

“N#### ain’t say s###. I been overly platinum that bar was ass. I been overly platinum that bar was ass,” he said.

And, for the record, JID is not just talking crazy. His “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate was certified by the RIAA on April 18, 2025. Boo-YA.

Still…s JID really mad at Cole, or is this just frustration ricocheting off the walls? BET announced its 2026 nominations on May 19, with Cardi B leading the field with six nods and Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist following with five each. JID, despite the dope bars and Grammy recognition…was a goose egg.

Maybe he should have interviewed with us last year. He ignored our team out there for Dreamville.

I doubt there is Dreamville beef. Bro is just sulking. He’s a gifted rapper. But calling your label boss’s bar “ass” is definitely one way to make things go more left than right.