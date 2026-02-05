Kool G Rap Quietly Prepares New Album, Domingo Reveals

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kool G Rap is reportedly back in album mode, and with Cormega already in the mix, the Juice Crew legend may be back!

Kool G Rap is quietly working. Hip-Hop heads who value lyrics, legacy, and long memories might want to pull up a chair. The chefs are cooking. The Queens legend is reportedly back in album mode, and according to those in his orbit, the gears are already turning.

The spark came courtesy of Domingo, a trusted collaborator and longtime friend, who recently hinted that the Juice Crew general is deep into a new project. The word is that the album, Crook Audio Book, is being shaped and could drop sometime this year. If true, that fits perfectly into the big picture we are living in. The OGs are no longer waiting for permission. They are reclaiming space!

2025. Veterans were not just participating, they were steering the culture back towards the craft and substance in rap. Kool G Rap sliding back into the picture feels less like a comeback and more like unfinished business.

Remember his last album? Even AllHipHop’s own Jigsaw got on a track.

Details are scarce. You know how real Gz move. But one name did surface that should make heads snap. Cormega is reportedly on the project, and according to Domingo, the record is stellar. That is high praise coming from someone who has heard more than most of the universe. If you are Gen. Alpha or something, Cormega is the rap narrator who helped define a real era of Queensbridge realism. He’s adjacent to Nas.

Speaking of Nas, yes, the long-circulating rumors about a Kool G Rap and Nas collaboration are still floating in the ether. Nothing has been confirmed. We’ll see.

Kool G Rap working on a new album stands on its own. The foundation of Hip-Hop is still alive and sharp.



