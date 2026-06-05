50 Cent Brings Back “Power” Icons For Biggest Franchise Chapter Yet

50 Cent just greenlit “Power: Legacy” with Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. bringing Tommy and Tariq back together for a New York takeover.

50 Cent just locked in the biggest move for the “Power” franchise yet, and it’s bringing two of the most iconic characters back together for a New York takeover that fans have been waiting years to see.

Starz greenlit “Power: Legacy” with Joseph Sikora returning as Tommy Egan and Michael Rainey Jr. back as Tariq St. Patrick.

“Power never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet,” 50 told The Hollywood Reporter. “Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they’re taking over New York City. Bringing Joseph and Michael back together is special; they’ve turned these characters into true icons of the Power universe.”

That’s not just hype either. The franchise has already accumulated over 2 billion hours viewed globally, and the most recent season of “Power Book IV: Force” pulled in 9 million multiplatform viewers on its premiere alone, with a record-setting 57 percent in-season growth that proved the audience is still hungry for more.

To understand what this means, you need to know the whole “Power” universe landscape.

The original “Power” started everything over a decade ago. Then came “Power Book II: Ghost,” with Rainey Jr. leading the charge; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” followed, and “Power Book IV: Force” had Sikora holding it down in Chicago.

“Power: Origins” is currently shooting in New York with a new generation of characters.

This new “Legacy” series marks the first time the franchise brings two major spinoff leads together in one show, which is why, according to Deadline, it is being positioned as the franchise’s biggest chapter yet.

50’s building this empire beyond just the shows themselves. His G-Unit Studios in Shreveport just secured a 30-year lease and became the second-largest Black-owned film and television studio in the country, representing a $124 million investment that’s changing how entertainment production happens in Louisiana.