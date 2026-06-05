Jewish Activists Planning Protests During Ye’s Performance In The Netherlands Raising Fears

Ye’s Arnhem shows move forward with 70,000 tickets sold and three protests registered, as courts reject efforts to block his Netherlands performances.

Ye is heading to the Netherlands this weekend with 70,000 tickets already sold for two shows at Gelredome in Arnhem, but the controversy surrounding his arrival isn’t slowing down the momentum.

Three separate protests have been registered with the municipality, including one from the Jewish organization CIDI and two from individual demonstrators who plan to make their voices heard outside the venue.

Mayor Ahmed Marcouch confirmed the demonstrations and said he’s committed to giving protesters a visible and audible platform for their message.

“We want to make ourselves heard because anti-Semitism must not be accepted or normalized,” Naomi Mestrum of CIDI told The NL Times. “Not even when it concerns a major artist. Silence is not an option.”

The Central Jewish Council had filed an emergency lawsuit to block the performances entirely, but an Amsterdam court ruled that there was no evidence the shows posed a concrete threat to public order, clearing the way for the June 6 and 8 events.

Despite the controversy, ticket sales tell a different story. Suzanna from Hilversum is attending with her 16-year-old son, and while she absolutely disapproves of Ye’s past statements, she has decided that the experience with her kid outweighs the backlash.

The situation in the Netherlands is particularly complex because the court’s decision to allow him to perform just days after Ye performed in Istanbul to 118,000 fans, but the Turkish government wasn’t celebrating.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief advisor, Oktay Saral, criticized the concert, saying the crowd chanting “I am a God” from Ye’s 2013 track, combined with imagery and symbolism, conflicted with the nation’s spiritual and civilizational values.

Saral urged the tourism ministry to exercise greater caution with future events that could affect Turkey’s cultural sensitivities.

Local authorities in Arnhem have made it clear that they’re monitoring the situation closely and are ready to intervene if any violations occur during the performances.