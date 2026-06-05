Diddy Lawyer Tapped To Defend Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Maduro taps the same lawyer who helped Diddy beat his worst charges, hoping she can work the same courtroom magic for his narco-terrorism trial.

Diddy isn’t the only high-profile defendant betting his freedom on a lawyer who knows how to dismantle federal cases from the inside out.

Venezuela’s deposed president, Nicolas Maduro, just hired Anna Estevao, the same attorney who orchestrated Diddy’s defense strategy and helped him escape the worst possible outcome in his Manhattan trial.

Estevao’s track record in the courtroom has made her the go-to choice for defendants facing seemingly insurmountable odds, and Maduro’s legal team is banking on her ability to replicate that success when the stakes involve narco-terrorism charges and potential life sentences.

The connection between high-level criminal defense and Hip-Hop culture runs deeper than most people realize.

When Diddy faced racketeering and sex trafficking allegations last year, Estevao’s cross-examination of Cassie Ventura became the turning point that shifted the entire trial’s momentum.

She methodically exposed inconsistencies in the prosecution’s narrative and dismantled witness credibility with surgical precision.

That courtroom performance caught Maduro’s attention, and according to Reuters, her expertise in white-collar crime, sexual assault defense, tax evasion, and narcotics cases made her the obvious choice for his legal team.

This isn’t the first time a major criminal defendant has turned to lawyers with Hip-Hop connections.

Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented El Chapo in his federal trial, later took on rapper Kay Flock’s murder case and once represented Fat Joe, Jimmy Henchman, The Game and others, demonstrating how elite criminal defense attorneys often move between worlds.

Diddy’s sentencing to 50 months in prison felt like a victory wrapped in a loss.

The conviction on transportation for prostitution charges was brutal, but it represented a massive reduction from what prosecutors originally sought.

If Estevao hadn’t secured those acquittals on racketeering and sex trafficking, Diddy would’ve faced decades behind bars.

Maduro’s situation is exponentially more difficult. He’s confronting narco-terrorism charges, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and weapons violations, with prosecutors seeking a potential life sentence and a mandatory minimum of 20 years on the narco-terrorism count alone.

Estevao’s job with Maduro isn’t to win outright. It’s to find the same legal openings that saved Diddy from catastrophic sentencing.

Her track record suggests she understands how to navigate impossible situations and extract the best possible outcome when the alternative is decades in federal prison.