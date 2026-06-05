Lil Durk Fires Back After Feds Drop Third Indictment With Racketeering Murder Charge

Lil Durk’s lawyers blasted a new racketeering murder indictment as “lipstick on a pig” with trial set for August 20.

Earlier this week, AllHipHop broke the news that Lil Durk was going to be hit with new murder charges, and now Lil Durk‘s legal team came out swinging after a federal grand jury returned a third superseding indictment on June 3.

Attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, Brian Steel and Christy O’Connor called the new filing “lipstick on a pig,” accusing prosecutors of recycling old allegations into a racketeering framework because their original case isn’t holding up.

“For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case,” the defense said in a statement.

The new indictment transforms what started as a murder-for-hire case into a sprawling racketeering prosecution, formally charging Durk and his co-defendants with Murder in Aid of Racketeering and conspiracy to commit stalking.

Prosecutors now claim he ran what they’re calling the “Banks Gang Enterprise,” a criminal organization they say operated alongside OTF and carried out violence at his direction, including murder, robbery and drug trafficking.

They allege members committed violent acts “to maintain and enhance their status in the Banks Gang Enterprise and to be rewarded by defendant Banks through economic benefits, including money, lucrative music opportunities, and jewelry.”

Beyond the Beverly Hills gas station shooting that killed Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, prosecutors expanded the case to include a February 2019 Atlanta shooting tied to a dispute over a stolen vehicle and the January 2022 killing of a rival gang member in Chicago.

On the Chicago killing, the indictment includes a text exchange where a co-conspirator asked, “Wassup with otf . . . wym they not paying,” with the response reading, “we waiting he comes up here on the 17.”

Prosecutors claim Durk later showed up to a video shoot carrying roughly $1 million in cash while alleged enterprise members were present.

The core murder-for-hire allegations remain centered on the King Von feud. According to the indictment, Durk placed a bounty on Quando Rondo after King Von’s 2020 death and told associates, “I can’t let this slide . . . I ain’t letting s### slide . . . [King Von] dying turning me [into] a different animal.”

His defense fired back at the feds, using that statement directly: “This is not a sign of strength. It’s an acknowledgment of weakness. Durk Banks is innocent, no matter how many indictments they want to throw at him.”

Prosecutors confirmed they remain prepared to go to trial on August 20, 2026. Durk has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars after multiple unsuccessful bond attempts.