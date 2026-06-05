Travis Scott And Kim Kardashian Lead Nike’s World Cup Takeover

Travis Scott and Kim Kardashian star in Nike’s “Rip The Script” World Cup film, which hides an unreleased track from a major artist inside.

Travis Scott and Kim Kardashian just became the centerpiece of Nike’s most ambitious World Cup campaign ever, and there’s a hidden gem buried insid.

The sportswear giant dropped “Rip The Script,” a short film that blends Hollywood chaos with soccer’s biggest names, and the whole thing is designed to make you dig deeper.

Nike’s not just selling shoes anymore. They’re creating moments that make you want to explore.

The film itself is a playground where Travis and Kim share screen time with Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, and a roster of athletes and entertainers that reads like a festival lineup. What makes this different from typical brand campaigns is the intentional mystery woven throughout.

Nike VP Helena Thornton confirmed that an unreleased track from a major artist sits hidden in the footage, waiting for someone to find it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s part of Nike’s larger strategy to shift how brands tell stories in 2026.

The timing matters more than you might think. The 2026 World Cup kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19, with matches spread across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This is the first time the tournament comes to North America in decades, and Nike’s betting that the energy around the tournament will amplify everything they’re building.

The campaign includes 185 additional short films that expand the universe beyond the main feature, each one designed to spark conversations on TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit.

Travis and Kim aren’t just faces in a commercial. They’re part of a larger cultural moment that connects music, fashion, sports, and entertainment in ways that traditional advertising can’t touch.

What fans should expect from the 2026 World Cup itself is historic.

The tournament expands to 48 teams for the first time ever, meaning more matches, more storylines, and more opportunities for unexpected moments.

The knockout rounds begin June 28, with the final set for July 19.

Cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and Mexico City will host matches that could reshape how soccer is consumed in North America.

Nike’s campaign is essentially the soundtrack to this shift, using Travis and Kim as anchors to pull in audiences who might not typically follow soccer but absolutely follow culture.