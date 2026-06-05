Lizzo Uses Nicki Minaj Disses To Promote New Album

Lizzo might be going through it, but if there’s one thing she’s proven, it’s that she knows how to turn lemons into streams. That’s right, streams of lemon juice!

The singer and rapper is locked in a cold war with Nicki Minaj. Lizzo cleverly flipping Nicki’s criticism into free promotion for her own music was not on my bingo card. Sadly, Nicki’s comments have crossed into body-shaming. That’s never a great look! She’s not exactly skinny these days. Come on, let us preach self-love and empowerment.

Happily I report Lizzo didn’t retreat. Instead, she grabbed the moment and found a way to market herself. Nicki has her blocked on social media, per Lizzo. Rather than complain, she used a post referencing Nicki’s criticism and layered her own music underneath it. Now, very curious viewer checking out the drama listens Lizzo’s latest work, B#tch . By the way, she’s talking positive on the song! I will give her some streams today!

That’s a savvy move. Nah, for real.

Nicki’s recent behavior online is “giving” a lot of things. Remember, Nicki was expected to release a new album this year before those plans changed. Cardi kept flying high. Why is she spending so much energy critiquing others who are actively promoting projects?

Then there are the political conversations – MAGA. Straight up. Nicki’s closeness to figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk is a problem for us normal people. Add in the wild and untrue rumors that briefly linked her romantically to Musk, and suddenly Nicki is convo for all the wrong reasons. Still, no music.

Personally, I’d rather see these two bury the hatchet. Hip-Hop has enough division already. Imagine the headlines if Lizzo and Nicki walked into a studio together instead beefing. Wait a sec…listening to Lizzo’s song, only Nicki’s throwing darts.

Wishful thinking.

By the way, this all started with Trump. Let’s not get it fkd up.

The feud roots back to December 2025, when Lizzo publicly addressed Minaj’s endorsement of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. Lizzo said she knew we’d “see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side”