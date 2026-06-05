Detroit Rapper Thrown In Prison Over $63 Million Mail Theft Conspiracy

Jaiswan faces 10 years in prison after using his rapper platform to lead a $63 million mail theft and check fraud conspiracy targeting American taxpayers.

JaiSwan just got sentenced to over a decade in federal prison for orchestrating a $63 million scheme that had nothing to do with music and everything to do with stealing checks straight from the mail.

The 32-year-old Rochester Hills rapper, whose real name is Jaiswan Williams, used his platform and celebrity status to run an operation that would make any crime boss jealous, except this one got caught and now he’s facing 122 months behind bars.

Here’s how it worked. Williams partnered with Daquan Foreman, and together they recruited two U.S. Postal Service employees, Vanessa Hargrove and Crystal Jenkins, to steal checks directly from the mail system.

Hargrove and Jenkins would pull thousands of checks from the postal stream, including tax refund checks from the U.S. Treasury, and hand them over to Williams and Foreman in exchange for cash payments.

The stolen checks then got marketed for sale on Telegram through two channels with names that sound like food delivery apps.

“Whole Foods Slipsss” advertised the high-dollar checks while “Uber Eats Slips” pushed the lower-value ones. “Slips” is street terminology for stolen checks in fraud circles.

The operation was massive. Over 10,000 individual checks with a combined face value exceeding $63 million got marketed through those Telegram channels, according to the Macomb Daily.

Buyers would purchase the checks using various electronic payment systems, then attempt to cash them fraudulently using different methods.

The whole thing operated like a legitimate marketplace, except it was built entirely on stolen federal property and taxpayer money.

Williams didn’t stop there. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering and accepted responsibility for $1.5 million in fraudulent pandemic unemployment insurance claims he submitted between August and December 2020 using stolen personal information from dozens of people.

While out on bond waiting for sentencing, he even released a music video titled “Out On Bond” in February showing himself dressed in jail attire rapping in front of the federal courthouse seal. That video became evidence of his arrogance.

Federal prosecutors didn’t hold back. “Jaiswan Williams exploited his platform as a rapper, using his celebrity status to rip off American taxpayers,” said Anthony D’Esposito, Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Labor. “These criminal acts will not be tolerated.”

The IRS Criminal Investigations team added their own perspective.

“The stealing of checks is not a victimless crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Karen Wingerd. “The stolen checks belonged to citizens, to help them make payments for vital services or help through a tough time.”

His co-conspirators received lighter sentences. Foreman got 48 months, Hargrove received 12 months and one day, and Jenkins got just one day in custody followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy sentenced all four defendants. This case represents one of the largest mail theft conspiracies involving entertainment figures, highlighting how celebrity status can become a tool for federal crimes rather than legitimate success.