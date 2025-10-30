Desiigner’s Big Comeback: Brooklyn Legend Domingo Helps Spark Hip-Hop Revival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Desiigner is making an incredible comeback with some help from some powerful OGs.

Desiigner’s career has been a rollercoaster, big hits, hard lessons and some major lows.

He hit the music scene “Panda,” a global smash had many comparing him to Future. The song ended up on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo. Nevertheless, Desiigner took his signature baritone voice to more hits like 2016’s “Timmy Turner” and “Outlet” but found difficulty maintaining the ascension. Personal setbacks and controversies slowed his momentum.

But, the Brooklyn native has recently gotten a lot of attention for a different reason.

Now, nearly a decade later, Desiigner is silencing the doubts. His latest project, ii, dropped a few months ago, but it’s his recent freestyle collaboration with legendary producer Domingo that has everyone talking again.

The track, regarded as gritty, boom-bap production, shows a relatively unknown side of Desiigner. Gone are the comparisons to Future. Instead, fans are hearing pure bars, sharp delivery and a hunger that has the internet buzzing.

“Brooklyn came together to bring Hip-Hop some much-needed bars and beats,” Domingo told AllHipHop. “I was looking to do something with a Brooklyn artist and his name came up. So I said, ‘Let’s do it.” Between the video shot by Matt Fingaz and the production, I think we opened people’s eyes to his skill set.

Domingo also said they may be working on more music.

“Yes, we are talking about a possible EP,” he said.

The response has been overwhelming, with clips of the freestyle going viral across major platforms. Domingo said even Desiigner himself didn’t see it coming.

“Desiigner doesn’t know how to react yet, because he didn’t think it would go viral. We kept telling him,” the veteran producer added.

The shift in Desiigner’s style has even led some fans to compare him to Conway The Machine of Griselda, but more keen ears know he rapped this way many years ago. However, here and now, it seems to be a sign of how much his sound has matured. Once criticized for echoing Future, Desiigner now seems intent on displaying his depth.

Domingo has worked with a wide assortment of rappers, from Kool G Rap, to Big Pun, Eminem and more. Only time will tell how far he goes with Desiigner.

AllHipHop will continue to update readers on Desiigner, Domingo and their possible EP.