King Charles Aiming To Be Real King Of Hip-Hop

King Charles wants hip-hop lessons from Jamie Fagan, the King’s Trust ambassador and Urban Motion founder, after watching dancers perform in Belfast.

King Charles just made a request that’s got the Hip-Hop world buzzing in ways nobody expected.

During a Belfast visit on May 19 to celebrate The King’s Trust’s 50th anniversary, the 77-year-old British monarch watched Urban Motion dancers perform and decided he wanted in on the action.

“He wants us to teach him how to do Hip-Hop,” said Jamie Fagan, the King’s Trust ambassador who founded Urban Motion through the charity six years ago.

Fagan’s been building this Hip-Hop school from the ground up, and now he’s got the literal king asking for lessons. What makes this moment hit different is understanding who Fagan is in this equation. He’s not just some random dance instructor.

Fagan’s the visionary behind Urban Motion, a Hip-Hop education enterprise that’s grown to serve 1,000 students across Northern Ireland and England.

He’s embedded in The King’s Trust ecosystem, working directly with the organization to give young people creative outlets and real employment opportunities through dance and music.

When Charles expressed interest in learning Hip-Hop, he was essentially asking one of the most respected figures in the UK’s youth development space to teach him.

The performance itself happened at the Odyssey Complex, where nine students from Urban Motion showed the royal couple what Hip-Hop culture is really about. Queen Camilla was there too, and earlier that day they’d already jammed with traditional Irish musicians on bodhran drums at Thompson Dock.

But something about the Hip-Hop performance connected differently.

The energy, the movement, the raw cultural expression of it all resonated with Charles in a way that made him want to participate rather than just observe.

Fifteen-year-old Cuan Gallagher, one of the dancers, called the experience “surreal.”

He never imagined he’d be performing for the King when he first started taking classes. Sarah McGarry, a 24-year-old dancer, said giving Charles a taste of Irish culture felt special, but what she really delivered was a window into Hip-Hop’s global reach.

According to Yahoo News, Charles spent the day meeting dozens of young entrepreneurs supported by The King’s Trust, seeing firsthand how creative outlets build confidence and open doors. The fact that a British monarch is now asking for Hip-Hop training shows how hip-hop culture has become mainstream across demographics and geographies alike.

If Charles actually follows through on that royal hip-hop lesson with Fagan, Urban Motion might just gain the most unexpected student in the school’s history.