Drake Secures Structured Financing For OVO Sound Growth; Investor Explains Strategy

Drake’s building an institutional-grade financial structure through OVO Sound, Venezia FC, and NOCTA to position himself for complete independence.

Drake just proved he’s not just a rapper anymore. He’s a businessman building an empire that could free him from the label system entirely.

When he dropped three albums simultaneously on May 15, 2026, ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid of Honour weren’t just music releases. They were a statement about what’s possible when you control your own financial infrastructure.

Behind the scenes, investment firm Applied Real Intelligence provided senior secured loans and convertible note financing to OVO Sound, Drake’s lifestyle brand that’s evolved far beyond a music collective.

OVO started in Toronto back in 2008 as just a music project, but it’s transformed into a global consumer ecosystem spanning apparel, streetwear, entertainment, sports, and consumer products.

The brand operates flagship retail locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and London, with collaborations ranging from Nike’s Jordan Brand to the NBA, NFL, MLB, and even Chelsea Football Club.

The financing strategy pairs flexible growth capital with structured protections and equity-linked upside for investors.

“The mistake many investors make is treating growth as the asset,” said Dr. Zack Ellison, Founder and Managing General Partner of A.R.I. “At A.R.I., we believe thoughtful structure is a major source of value creation. We seek to create investments where legal architecture, economic terms, collateral, and negotiated rights matter as much as the growth story itself.”

That’s institutional-grade capital architecture, the kind that separates independent operators from artists dependent on traditional label deals.

Drake’s investment portfolio extends beyond music.

He’s an investor in Italian soccer club Venezia FC, helping secure over $100 million in funding for the Serie A team.

His NOCTA sub-label with Nike, launched in 2020 and inspired by his nocturnal creative process, generates revenue streams independent of any record label.

He’s also invested in Fring’s restaurant in Toronto with acclaimed chef Susur Lee, diversifying his wealth across multiple sectors.

The timing matters because Drake’s in a legal battle with Universal Music Group over defamation claims related to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Industry speculation suggests he’s positioning himself to go independent, and this financial structure could be the blueprint for that move. When you own your distribution channels, your brand ecosystem, and your capital sources, you don’t need a label anymore.

Drake’s triple album generated three Spotify records in a single day: he became the platform’s most-streamed artist, ICEMAN became its most-streamed album, and “Make Them Cry” became its most-streamed song.