Snoop Dogg Denies Liability In Drakeo The Ruler Festival Stabbing Death

Snoop Dogg’s company is fighting hard to get out of the Drakeo the Ruler wrongful death lawsuit with new court filings.

Snoop Dogg is fighting to get out of the Drakeo the Ruler wrongful death lawsuit, and his legal team just filed paperwork claiming the rapper’s company had zero involvement in what happened backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival.

The motion for summary judgment argues that Snoop’s LLC only showed up to perform and had nothing to do with security, venue operations, or any of the decisions that led to the stabbing that killed the rising West Coast artist in December 2021.

Nearly five years have passed since Drakeo was attacked behind the main stage, and the legal battle keeps expanding even as the criminal investigation remains open.

Snoop’s attorneys submitted a declaration stating the company never signed any agreements related to the festival, didn’t control Exposition Park where the attack occurred, and had no connection to the people responsible for the stabbing.

The filing also claims no representatives from the company witnessed the incident or were involved in hiring security personnel.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Drakeo’s family in 2022, naming multiple defendants, including Live Nation and other entities tied to the venue and event production.

What makes this update significant is the timing and the broader context of the investigation itself.

While Snoop’s company tries to distance itself from responsibility, the criminal side of this case has been stalled for years with no arrests announced by the LAPD, though recent reports suggest investigators have identified potential suspects.

Per the LA Times, the investigation remains ongoing as authorities follow leads, but the lack of public progress has frustrated Drakeo’s family and supporters, who’ve been waiting for accountability.