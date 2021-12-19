Drakeo The Ruler was killed last night after someone stabbed him in the neck during a fight at a concert in his hometown of Los Angeles.

Rapper Drakeo The Ruler has died from a stabbing, sources have confirmed.

According to reports, Drakeo was stabbed during a fight backstage at the Banc of California Stadium during the “Once Upon A Time In Los Angeles” concert.

The rapper was reportedly stabbed in the neck around 8:40 p.m. as he fought with a group of unknown assailants, who were supposedly affiliated with another L.A.-based rap star.

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was rushed to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injury.

A variety of top rappers were on the bill, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent.

However, the rest of “The Once Upon A Time In Los Angeles” concert was canceled shortly after the stabbing. The event turned into a crime scene around 9:00 p.m.

Over two dozen police officers congregated behind yellow tape as the investigation into the deadly altercation began.

Live Nation issued a statement regarding the incident.

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets, so the festival was ended an hour early,” the statement reads.

Drakeo, 28, released ten critically acclaimed mixtapes during his career and one official album, The Truth Hurts, which dropped in February of 2021.

So far, police have yet to apprehend the suspect or suspects who stabbed and killed Drakeo The Ruler.

Rap star Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo on the song “Talk to Me,” was shocked upon finding out about the tragic news.

“Nah man, this s### aint right for real wtf are we doing always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo,” Drake said.