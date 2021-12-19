Drakeo The Ruler Stabbed At Los Angeles Concert Festival; One Person Killed

Drakeo the Ruler has been stabbed in Los Angeles, according to sources with AllHipHop.com.

The attack reportedly happened at the “Once Upon A Time In Los Angeles” concert tonight.

According to sources with AllHipHop, Drakeo was backstage and attacked backstage at the show. The initial sources said that he was in critical condition, but shortly thereafter. The concert was held at Banc of California Stadium, which housed the music festival. Sources said that paramedics performed CPR on the rapper until he was transported to the hospital.

AllHipHop has not independently confirmed his status at the time of this writing. The attack is confirmed. Some reports say that “artists were fighting backstage.” A report by local KTLA stated that “at least one person was killed” at the show.

No suspects have been reported at press time.

Drakeo the Ruler, real name Darrell Caldwell, is a rapper based and born in Los Angeles, California. He was discovered by DJ Mustard and was known to rap in an unconventional manner than traditional West Coast rap. He has had a number of legal woes in addition to a phenomenal career in music. He has only one formal album, The Truth Hurts (2021), and a myriad of mixtapes.

We will continue to update this breaking news as it develops.