Drake Rapper Secures Over $100M In Funding For Million Funding Venezia FC Soccer Team

Drake’s building his empire on two fronts, securing major investment for his Italian football club while ICEMAN drops May 15.

Drake isn’t just counting down to his ninth studio album anymore.

While he’s orchestrating one of Hip-Hop’s most elaborate marketing campaigns for ICEMAN, the Toronto native is simultaneously building his business empire across continents and industries.

His latest move involves a massive investment into Venezia FC, the Italian football club he co-owns, proving that his ambitions extend far beyond the recording studio.

The club just secured over $100 million in fresh capital through an investment vehicle led by Tim Leiweke, the former chief executive of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and his daughter, Francesca Bodie.

According to Bloomberg, this funding positions Venezia FC to compete at Italy’s highest level of professional football. The move signals serious intent from Drake’s ownership group to transform the club into a legitimate contender in Serie A.

Drake’s calculated, methodical approach to his business ventures is also being employed as he works his ICEMAN rollout.

The album campaign has captivated social media with giant ice sculptures hidden throughout Toronto, cryptic Instagram posts, and a viral moment when a Twitch streamer cracked the code to reveal the official release date.

Brands have started incorporating elements from the campaign into their own marketing, turning Drake’s album launch into a cultural phenomenon that extends beyond music.

ICEMAN drops on May 15, just eight days after this investment announcement, and Drake’s team has been filming music videos in Toronto as part of the promotional push.

Drake’s building a legacy that encompasses entertainment, sports ownership, and global brand partnerships all simultaneously.