EXCLUSIVE: Tory Lanez Files Emergency Motion Over Prison Guard Retaliation, Says Life In Danger

Tory Lanez is fighting for his life inside California’s prison system after guards allegedly began retaliating against him.

Tory Lanez is fighting for his life inside California’s prison system, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Federal court documents reveal that guards at California Men’s Colony are allegedly retaliating against him with escalating threats and intimidation tactics designed to push him into a more dangerous prison yard.

His legal team filed an emergency motion claiming the situation has become life-threatening, with correction officers making direct references to his near-fatal stabbing in a way that reads like a threat.

The rapper’s attorneys describe the conduct as “ongoing, immediate, and escalating,” not some distant concern but an active danger unfolding right now.

Prison officials allegedly told him the harassment was meant to force him into a yard where he’d face greater violence.

“[Tory Lanez] is receiving capricious violation write-ups for non-infraction activities which do not have a legitimate reason for correction, as these alleged violations only began after the filing

of the underlying complaint. Such actions have a chilling effect on all people who are incarcerated as it demonstrates to Plaintiff and other individuals what will occur if they exercise their First Amendment right to redress the government for grievances,” Tory Lanez’s lawyer Crystal Morgan said.

That’s not bureaucratic negligence. That’s deliberate endangerment. His lawyers fear for his life, and they’re asking a federal judge to intervene before something catastrophic happens.

This retaliation started the moment Tory filed his $100 million lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation over the May 2025 stabbing that left him with collapsed lungs and facial scarring.

He was stabbed 16 times by another inmate at Tehachapi, and now, after being transferred to San Luis Obispo, he’s facing what his legal team describes as systematic punishment for daring to challenge the system that failed to protect him.

His attorneys argue that this pattern only began after the lawsuit was filed and could intimidate other incarcerated people from using the courts.

The emergency motion seeks to block the identified officer from direct contact with Tory except for routine prison functions and demands that they never be alone together.

His legal team is asking the court to preserve all video, incident reports, emails, and grievances tied to the alleged retaliation while blocking further contact with the officer orchestrating this campaign.

Tory’s serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting, with roughly six years and four months remaining as of May 2026.

The California Supreme Court rejected his petition for review in February, leaving his conviction intact. But none of that changes what’s happening to him right now inside these walls.

The motion doesn’t ask the judge to decide the larger lawsuit through this emergency filing.

His attorneys are requesting that the court issue a temporary restraining order to halt the conduct immediately while the larger case proceeds.

The federal judge now has to decide whether to act before the situation escalates further.