Gervonta Davis A Wanted Again & This Time He May Be Stuck In Jail When He’s Caught

Gervonta Davis is wanted in Maryland after a judge denied his legal team’s motion to recall an active arrest warrant tied to his probation status.

Gervonta Davis is facing serious legal consequences in Maryland after a judge refused to back down on an active arrest warrant tied to his probation status.

The boxer’s probation stems from a November 2020 hit-and-run incident in Baltimore that left four people injured, for which he received 90 days of home detention, 200 hours of community service, and three years of probation.

The 31-year-old boxer’s latest legal troubles stem from a domestic violence incident that occurred last October at a Miami strip club, and now authorities in Baltimore are taking action.

According to ESPN, the warrant was initially issued in February but Davis’ legal team successfully had it recalled after promising cooperation with law enforcement.

That reprieve didn’t last long.

A second warrant came down on April 24, and this time the judge wasn’t interested in Davis’ promises. When his attorneys filed another motion to recall the warrant on May 22, the court denied it outright.

The decision means Davis is now wanted in Maryland with no bond option if arrested.

The current legal crisis traces back to October 27, 2025, when Davis allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami Gardens.

Video footage released in March showed Davis grabbing Rossel by her head and throat before forcefully escorting her through the club toward the parking garage.

Rossel was working as a VIP cocktail server at the time. She filed a civil suit shortly after the incident, which forced Davis to withdraw from a scheduled November fight with Jake Paul.

Davis was arrested on January 14 in Florida and charged with battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. He posted an $8,500 bond and was released with strict orders to avoid any contact with Rossel.

The false imprisonment charge was later dropped, but battery and attempted kidnapping charges remain active.

Rossel’s legal team has been aggressive in pursuing the case, with her attorneys stating that video evidence clearly supports her account of what happened that night.

The Maryland warrant creates a complicated situation for Davis, who’s already dealing with serious criminal charges in Florida.

If arrested in Maryland, he’ll be held without bond pending resolution of the probation violation.

His attorneys haven’t publicly commented on the judge’s decision to deny the recall motion or explained why the latest attempt failed where the February effort succeeded.

The boxer’s career remains in limbo as these legal matters play out in two states.

Davis is scheduled for arraignment in Miami on a date to be determined by the court.