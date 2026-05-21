Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire With SpaceX IPO

Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO could make him the world’s first trillionaire, with a potential $2 trillion valuation.

Elon Musk is about to cross into territory no human has ever reached before.

SpaceX just filed its S-1 with the SEC, and when the company’s IPO launches next month, the billionaire entrepreneur could become the world’s first trillionaire.

We’re talking about wealth so massive that if you stacked a trillion dollars in bills, it’d reach 67,866 miles into space. That’s beyond the moon. That’s beyond comprehension.

The company is targeting a $2 trillion valuation, which would instantly add roughly $630 billion to Musk’s current net worth of $667 billion.

For context, if you divided a trillion dollars evenly among every American, each person would get around $3,030.

Musk’s about to have enough money to give that amount to every single person in the country and still have hundreds of billions left over.

Even if he spent a million dollars every single day for the rest of his life, it’d take him nearly 2,739 years to burn through a trillion.

SpaceX made $18.6 billion in revenue last year, up 33 percent from the previous year, and Starlink’s subscriber base jumped from 5 million to 10.3 million in just twelve months.

The company’s filing shows a $4.3 billion net loss for the first quarter of 2026, but investors aren’t sweating it.

This IPO is expected to be the biggest in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion offering from 2020. Goldman Sachs is leading the deal with 23 major banks involved.

The stock will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, and Musk will maintain 85 percent voting control after the offering.

Here’s where it gets complicated, though. Musk’s been posting incessantly about race, and he’s facing accusations of promoting white supremacist conspiracy theories.

His controversial statements on politics and race have made him one of the most polarizing figures in tech, despite his astronomical wealth.

Tesla faced nationwide protests at dealerships over his tenure heading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. The company is currently struggling with declining revenue and rising capital costs.

Investors will have to decide whether they’re betting on SpaceX’s rockets and Starlink’s internet dominance or whether Musk’s political baggage becomes too heavy to carry.

According to NBC News, the IPO is a test of investor appetite for Musk after years of controversy.

The company’s also integrating xAI, Musk’s AI startup, into SpaceX operations, and Grok’s facing multiple investigations related to nonconsensual deepfakes.

SpaceX owns Starlink, which has expanded internationally through government deals, and the company also owns X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk will hold the title of CEO, chairman, and chief technology officer post-IPO, giving him complete control over the company’s direction.

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