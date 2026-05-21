Drake Thanks Family For Their Support With Escalade

Drake rewarded NYFlavaaa and his family with a reported Escalade after their viral support helped turn “Janice S###” into a joyous celebration.

Drake turned a family singalong into a luxury surprise after meeting NYFlavaaa and his children to perform “Janice S###.”

And then he shockingly gifted them a new Escalade for their support.

The Toronto superstar linked with the viral content creator and his family after NYFlavaaa built a growing online following through car videos featuring his children singing and reacting to popular music. The moment quickly moved from feel-good fan interaction to full celebrity spectacle when Drake appeared to reward the family with a Cadillac Escalade, according to social media posts circulating online. NYFlavaaa’s Instagram account has more than 500,000 followers and centers heavily on family-driven music content.

The meetup was tied to Drake’s latest song “Janice S###,” which was released on YouTube six days ago through OVO and Republic Records. The track has people debating the title, the target and the rollout surrounding it.

But this particular moment was not about a diss or the theories around it, it was about Drake stepping into the real-life orbit of a family. Their support hit the target and now they have an eternal memory.

Footage and posts online showed Drake with NYFlavaaa and his family as they sang “Janice S###” together. The reported Escalade gift made the viral moment feel personal.

NYFlavaaa has become known for videos filmed in a vehicle with his children, often using music as the engine for family-friendly entertainment. That made the Escalade gesture feel especially on-brand. The car has been part of the creator’s visual world, so Drake’s gift is useful to NYFlavaaa’s world.

For Drake, the scene offered a softer counterpoint to the chaos he’s associated with.

The song may be called “Janice S###,” but the moment definitely says something else.