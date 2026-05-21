French Montana & Max B Complete Their Cosmic Reunion With Wave Gods 2

French Montana and Max B reunite for ‘Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers,’ dropping May 22nd after Max B’s release from 17 years in prison.

French Montana and Max B are about to complete a cosmic puzzle that seemed mathematically impossible just months ago.

The two artists are dropping “Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers” on May 22, and the alignment of events surrounding this reunion reads like the universe itself orchestrated their second act.

Max B walked out of prison on November 9 after serving 17 years and 10 months, a sentence that once felt like a life sentence. When he first caught that 75-year bid, the odds of him ever recording with French Montana again seemed infinitesimal. Yet here they are, ready to release an album together.

The probability of this moment existing at all defies conventional expectation. French Montana never stopped believing in the reunion.

“When they gave him 75 years, it seemed like he was never going to come home,” French Montana said. “So, this is a miracle you’re looking at because when we started, even though he had his own journey, I had my own journey, but when we came together, something special happened. And this was about 20 years ago. So, but as soon as it started happening, we was about to take off, the it just got snatched away from us.”

The album title emerged from something Max B kept repeating during their prison calls. His release date landed on French Montana’s birthday, a convergence that felt too precise to ignore.

“He was like, ‘Yo, bro, I got my release date on your birthday.’ He was like, ‘Only God. This is like cosmic energy,'” French Montana recalled. “This this this is bigger than life. So, he kept on saying cosmic energy. I was like, ‘Yeah, we the Cosmos Brothers.’ Then after a while, it just became like a title.”

Max B’s gratitude for this second chance radiates through everything he’s doing.

“I was always optimistic, always hopeful. I’m just grateful to be here. That’s why I go hard. That’s why I don’t I show up. That’s all I could do. That’s the least I can do. Is show up, you know, just give back to the business, back back to the game, back to the people that supported me throughout my time the best way I can,” he said, according to ABC News.

French Montana sees this project as part of a larger mission to restore what hip-hop lost.

“I’m all about restoration. I felt like the music business lost that edge, lost that music that people appreciated. We used to listen to albums for two, three years, four years, not two weeks, not a week. And I’m just here to restore musical excellence, musical brilliance, and show what this game is about, hard work, and quality product,” he said.

The project includes the track “Smoking Part 2,” which offers a preview of what’s coming when the full project arrives.

French Montana and Max B’s previous collaborations established the chemistry that made this reunion feel inevitable once freedom became possible.

With Max B finally home and the two artists united again, “Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers” represents both a personal victory and a statement about the kind of music they want to make in 2026.