The Game, Wale & More React To Shedeur Sanders Going Undrafted In 1st Round Of NFL Draft

The growing consensus is that Shedeur Sanders will become a great underdog story after sliding out of the first round of the NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders son Shedeur was showered with support from a number of Hip-Hop stars, athletes and celebrities alike after he slid out of the first round of the NFL Draft.

On Thursday (April 24), Shedeur addressed the crowd at his draft day party after he went undrafted, despite being projected to be a selected as a top 10 pick—with teams such as the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers rumored to be front-runners to draft him.

However, on the day before the draft an anonymous NFL scout went viral after he said his formal interview with Shedeur was the “worst one” he’s ever had whilst also calling him arrogant and suggesting he’s a bad teammate and overall player.

“I don’t think this happened for just no reason, of course this is just fuel to the fire,” Shedeur said in his statement.

Despite sliding out of the first round, Shedeur was showered with support from artists such as The Game, Wale, Gillie Da King, Meek Mill and more.

“Boy the blessing attached to the disrespect is gonna be Gibraltar big,” The Game wrote in his remark.

Tef Poe added, “That’s Leadership, lineage, class, aura, and faith wrapped in one,” while Symba remarked, “God got him.”

Trae The Truth and Jozzy were both convinced it would only be a matter of divine timing as the Houston OG wrote, “Gods Timing…. Prove em Wrong!!!” in a comment while the songwriter added, “a SET UP FOR a magical NFL career,” in one remark and predicted Sanders would actually be drafted by the “VEGAS RAIDERS,” in another.

Both Wale and Meek Mill added their two cents via remarks on Twitter, suggesting that there was discrimination, in some form or another, is at work when it comes to this situation.

Meek Mill wrote, “Shedeur Saunders one of my top picks….. got the strong black legendary father bloodline…. the blueprint and he put his pain in!!!!”

Wale compared Shedeur to the descendant of another football family, in that of the nephew of former Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

“I know a certain type gon try jump me when I say this ….But .. if arch [Arch Manniong] got the exact same stats as Sanders next year on draft day … nvm ..,” Wale wrote in one tweet before firing off several additional remarks. One of which read, “I wish sheduer had them to get an even bigger chain for today… cuz a lot of people showin out and celebrating … it’s weird to hate on somebodys confidence idc.”

Wale also retweeted a statement another user made reflecting on all of the “bust” quarterbacks who were recently drafted first-round despite lack-luster college career stats.

Shedeur will now wait to be drafted in the second round, or go undrafted and become a free agent. Of the teams who were reportedly interested in drafting him, the New York Giants instead drafted former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick. Dart led Ole Miss to a 10-3 record in the SEC while Shedeur led Colorado to a 9-4 record and appeared in a bowl game for his second season with the school. Not only did Colorado retire Shedeur’s jersey, but he and his father and his teammate Travis Hunter, who was drafted by the Panthers, led the HBCU Jackson State to a national title prior to their move to the Big 12 conference.

Check out Sanders’ hype video featuring Lil Wayne’s “Duffle Bag Boy” in the post below.