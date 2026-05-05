Al Sharpton & Taraji P. Henson React Sharply As Jeff Bezos-Sponsorship Rocks Met Gala 2026

Protests were front and center of the 2026 Met Gala in New York as civil rights leader Al Sharpton defended a high-profile boycotts tied to Jeff Bezos’ sponsorship while Taraji P. Henson blasted those that attended the ritzy affair.

Protests and political tension overshadowed the 2026 Met Gala in New York as civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton defended a high-profile boycott tied to Jeff Bezos’ sponsorship while critics blasted the growing influence of billionaires on culture’s most exclusive stage.

Sharpton, clad in a gold pinstriped suit that matched the evening’s “Costume Art” theme, made clear he would not follow New York City Mayor Mamdani’s lead in skipping fashion’s biggest night. Instead, he framed his attendance as part of a longer fight for representation.

“That’s his decision,” Sharpton said of Mamdani opting out..

“I think – I wanted to be here, we fought for years, and you’ve covered it better than anybody — for diversity. So how could I not be here to support Beyoncé and Venus Williams? So, I don’t care how much the billionaires have; they can’t buy my seat,” he told local New York’s Spectrum News.

When Rev. Al Sharpton was asked what he thought of Mayor Mamdani skipping the Met Gala amid controversy that Jeff Bezos was sponsoring the event, he said that's the mayor's decision, adding that he came to the Met Gala to support Beyoncé and Venus Williams. He also added that… pic.twitter.com/FzciRiLaaz — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) May 4, 2026

The remarks underscored a broader cultural clash surrounding the gala, which this year is co-chaired by Beyoncé and Venus Williams alongside Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour. While the event celebrates fashion as art, criticism over Bezos’ involvement has sparked visible divisions among public figures. Donald Trump, for example, is permanently banned from the event.

Actress Taraji P. Henson added fuel to the debate in a comment reacting to attendees, writing, “I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!”

#MetGala 2026: Após Meryl Streep, Taraji P. Henson e outras estrelas se revoltam e também decidem não comparecer ao evento; saiba o motivo https://t.co/f9Q4ASMVPD (📸: Getty) — Hugo Gloss (@HugoGloss) May 4, 2026

She also reposted an image highlighting the wealth gap between Bezos and Amazon warehouse workers, amplifying concerns beyond the red carpet.

Despite the backlash, Sharpton positioned his presence as symbolic. The activist, who made his Met Gala debut in 2025 during the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, has leaned into the event as a platform for visibility amid ongoing debates about diversity in elite spaces.

“It’s great to be celebrated at the Met Gala, the premiere gala in fashion,” Sharpton said in 2025. “It shows that we can be dandy and celebrate ourselves even when we’re under attack. We will not be defeated. We will not go back. Look at the stars and all of us that have come out tonight. I think André Talley would have been proud. André Leon Talley would have been proud to see us walk this carpet in the midst of diversity being under attack. We’re still here standing strong.”

THIS ROYAL BEAUTIFUL FCKING FAMILY OMFG😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Awqd6mThkq — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 5, 2026

Meanwhile, other high-profile figures are sitting out the event without publicly joining the criticism. Zendaya is reportedly skipping this year’s gala, while Meryl Streep will also not attend despite speculation tied to her upcoming film.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/ULSFwnioXM — 21 (@21metgala) May 5, 2026

Beyoncé talks to La La Anthony at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/JCmpi4XUKt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2026

Rihanna spoke to @Complex about what inspired her 2026 Met Gala look:



“Barbados. I felt like I was coming out of the oyster shell. I wanted all the pearls and stones to feel oxidized in the way that felt aged but with a story” pic.twitter.com/uZ1z8VZNox — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) May 5, 2026

Bad Bunny at Met Gala 2026 pic.twitter.com/vuPkHKbckv — Met Gala 2026 (@2026MetGala) May 5, 2026

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