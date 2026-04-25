Review: Michael Jackson Biopic “Micheal” Isn’t Perfect, But It Is For Fans

A powerful and emotional portrait of Michael Jackson’s rise, Michael blends electrifying performances with a deeply human story behind the legend.

Michael is the latest biographical film centered on the life and legacy of the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Southpaw), the film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, portraying one of the most iconic and complex entertainers in modern music history.

A Focused and Emotional Portrait

With Michael, Fuqua delivers a focused and emotionally resonant look at Jackson’s life, tracing his journey from child star to global icon. Rather than attempting to cover every chapter of his 50-year life, the film zeroes in on the defining moments that shaped his artistry, relentless pursuit of perfection, and unmatched cultural influence.

The result is a film that captures both the magnitude of his success and the complexities behind it. Michael honors his talent while acknowledging the pressures, expectations, and vulnerabilities that came with living under a constant spotlight.

Spectacle Meets Substance

Across its 2-hour, 10-minute runtime, Michael strikes a strong balance between spectacle and substance. The recreations of Jackson’s most iconic performances are executed with precision, energy, and reverence, delivering the electrifying moments fans expect.

At the same time, the film thoughtfully explores the emotional and psychological toll of fame, family dynamics, and ambition. This dual approach gives the film depth beyond its musical highlights.

Direction and Standout Moments

Fuqua does an impressive job highlighting Jackson’s musical highs while subtly planting seeds about his insecurities. The narrative flows smoothly across different eras, from his time with the Jackson 5 through the Bad album.

Standout sequences include:

The creation of the “Beat It” choreography

The filming of the “Thriller” video

His legendary performance of “Billie Jean” at Motown 25

Even within these high-energy moments, Fuqua keeps the emotional core of Michael Jackson intact.

Strong Supporting Cast

The film features a talented supporting cast, including:

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy

Miles Teller as John Branca

Juliano Valdi as Young Michael

Standout performances come from Juliano Valdi, who perfectly captures Michael’s early years, and Colman Domingo, whose commanding portrayal of Joe Jackson adds intensity and tension. His domineering presence contrasts powerfully with Michael’s more guarded nature.

Jaafar Jackson’s Breakout Performance

The clear star of the film is Jaafar Jackson. His portrayal goes far beyond imitation. He captures Michael’s physicality, choreography, mannerisms, and even his vocal inflection with striking accuracy.

This is not a surface-level impersonation. It is a deeply committed and transformative performance that becomes more convincing as the film progresses. Without a strong lead, this film would not work, but Jaafar delivers with authenticity and heart.

Production Challenges and Third Act Issues

For context, Fuqua originally filmed a longer version of Michael that explored later chapters of Jackson’s life, including allegations that followed him. Due to legal complications, those elements were removed, resulting in approximately $15 million in reshoots and a reworked third act.

This shift is noticeable. The film’s finale feels somewhat abrupt compared to its earlier pacing. However, there are plans to explore Jackson’s life beyond 1988 in a potential sequel, which could provide a more complete picture.

Final Verdict

Despite focusing primarily on Jackson’s life up to the Bad era, Michael succeeds in celebrating his early artistry while offering insight into his upbringing, his fear of disappointing his father, and his struggles with fame.

There are minor pacing issues and occasional chronological inconsistencies, but overall, the film does a strong job capturing the essence of Michael Jackson’s rise to becoming the King of Pop.

While not a perfect biographical film, its strong direction, immersive production values, stunning visuals, and standout performances make it well worth seeing.

If you are a die-hard fan or someone who grew up during this era, Michael is a must-watch in theaters.

Highly recommended.

Legacy Context

Michael Jackson’s influence extends far beyond music. Emerging from the Jackson 5 under the Motown Records system, he helped redefine what a global pop star could be. His albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad set new standards for production, visual storytelling, and crossover appeal, breaking racial barriers on platforms like MTV and shaping the DNA of modern pop and Hip-Hop performance culture. His innovations in music videos, choreography, and live shows continue to influence artists across generations, making his story essential to understanding the evolution of global entertainment.

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