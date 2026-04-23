West Coast Legend Kokane Breaks Silence on Snoop Dogg Business Dispute

Kokane reveals the untold truth behind West Coast Hip-Hop, bringing G-Funk, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg into the chat.

Kokane Speaks: “I Never Got One Royalty Check”

Long before streaming flattened the music experience into playlists and pixels, West Coast legend Kokane was helping shape a sound that would define an era. Hard to believe, when his resume comes up. Emerging from a lineage steeped in musical greatness—his uncle being the iconic Willie Hutch and his father tied to the Motown machine—Kokane didn’t just enter Hip-Hop, he inherited it. He was born into music. As a key architect behind the G-Funk movement alongside Above The Law, Cold 187um, and early Death Row affiliates, his fingerprints are all over the DNA of West Coast Hip-Hop’s golden age.

Yet, like many pioneers, his story is layered with triumph, innovation, and unresolved business. In this candid sit-down with DJ Thoro for AllHipHop, Kokane opens up about his Bronx beginnings, his deep musical roots, and the behind-the-scenes tensions that shaped his career. From witnessing the birth of legends like Snoop Dogg to alleging decades of unpaid royalties, this conversation pulls back the curtain. Watch the video to get the full conversation or read an edited Q&A below.

This feels like the ultimate reckoning.

AllHipHop: First off, for people who don’t know—who is Kokane?

Kokane: I go by the legendary Kokane. Not the drugs. Not the drugs. The Dope MC.

AllHipHop: Your album Funk Upon a Rhyme had one of the most iconic covers ever. Where did that idea come from?

Kokane: We wanted to do something out the box. What better way to tie in Hip-Hop and punk, right? With the razor blade and the nostalgia of it. We come from the era where before we even heard the music, we looked at covers. We wanted to make something that was going to be remembered.

AllHipHop: You’ve talked about the importance of physical music. What’s missing now?

Kokane: It’s nothing like tangible. When you don’t hold anything, you can’t appreciate it the same. With vinyl, you see who produced what, who’s on the album. Digital sounds thin. Analog got different frequencies. You can’t beat that.

AllHipHop: A lot of people don’t know—you were born in the Bronx?

Kokane: Yeah, I’m a Bronx baby. But we moved to Cali when I was like three. It was a blur, but I got family out there, so it’s always been a second home.

AllHipHop: Your musical lineage is incredible. Break that down.

Kokane: My father worked with Motown. My uncle is Willie Hutch. My mom was a singer. My grandfather was a famous tap dancer. Our first cousin is Charlie Parker. So it’s like a big pot of gumbo—soul, punk, gospel, blues. I was spoiled with music.

AllHipHop: When did you realize this was your calling?

Kokane: Around ’77 or ’78 when I saw the Parliament-Funkadelic mothership come down. That blew my wig back. Then I got serious around ’83, ’84 doing talent shows.

AllHipHop: You’re credited as a pioneer of G-Funk. How did that sound develop?

Kokane: Me and my cousin Cold 187um created a style called Gunk. That’s where a lot of the G-Funk elements came from. Warren G even said it—we inspired that sound.

AllHipHop: You were around when Snoop Dogg first came in. What do you remember?

Kokane: Warren G brought Snoop, Nate Dogg, and the crew to audition in front of us. That was 1990. Before Death Row, before everything. We were all there early.

AllHipHop: There was tension later though. What happened?

Kokane: We heard a diss on the radio. We didn’t even know who Dogg Pound was at the time. We felt like they were biting our style. So we went in the studio and made “Don’t Bite the Funk.” That became one of the biggest diss records of that era.

AllHipHop: Let’s get to the heavy part. You’ve done over 100 records with Snoop Dogg… and you say you never got paid properly?

Kokane: I never got one royalty check from Snoop Dogg. Not one.

AllHipHop: Not one? After all those records?

Kokane: Yeah. Now, some things get eaten up by publishing, but there’s a lot unaccounted for. Licensing, movies, placements—I wasn’t getting paid on that.

AllHipHop: Did you ever confront him directly?

Kokane: I got his number. I reached out. But I’m not chasing him. Your silence is complicit. If you don’t say nothing, checkmate. If you do say something, checkmate.

AllHipHop: That sounds final. Is this going legal?

Kokane: I got auditors. I got a team. There’s things I can’t speak on, but yeah, I’m handling it.

AllHipHop: You still show him love though?

Kokane: I like Snoop. I love the chemistry. But I’m not feeling the business ethics. That’s two different things.

AllHipHop: Do you think this is bigger than just your situation?

Kokane: Absolutely. People want to get put on, but they don’t know what’s behind closed doors. Maybe I can save somebody from going through this.

AllHipHop: You’ve worked with legends—who stands out most to you?

Kokane: I think about the ones that ain’t here. Eazy-E, Tupac, Nipsey, Mac Dre, Prodigy, J Dilla. They still here in spirit.

AllHipHop: You’ve also built your own independent system. Talk about that.

Kokane: I got my company Buddy Boy Entertainment. I sell direct-to-consumer. We sold 27,000 units at $100 each. That’s how you protect your autonomy.

AllHipHop: That’s serious business. What’s the lesson there?

Kokane: Don’t let too many hands in your pocket. If you want the real Kokane, you gotta come to me directly.

AllHipHop: Beyond music, what are you most proud of?

Kokane: My family. Me and my woman been together since 1984. Eight kids. That’s the real flex.

AllHipHop: Final message to the culture?

Kokane: Love is a two-way street. Don’t lose your dopeness. Money don’t make you—you make the money.