Floyd Mayweather Claims $515 Million In Total Fraud, Says His Jet Vanished Without A Trace

Floyd Mayweather claims he’s been scammed out of over half a billion dollars across multiple lawsuits.

Floyd Mayweather is staring down a financial crisis that keeps getting worse by the week, and this time the numbers are absolutely staggering.

The retired boxing legend just filed a lawsuit claiming he was scammed out of $175 million by a crew that allegedly included his own trusted associates, according to TMZ.

The scheme involved Jona Rechnitz, Ayal Frist, and attorney Alexander Seligson, whom Floyd says systematically drained his accounts through fake investments, unauthorized wire transfers, and shady business deals, leaving him holding nothing but empty promises.

The details are wild. Floyd claims roughly $100 million worth of his jewelry collection was handed over to Miami jewelers, who gave him only about $13 million in return, and a huge chunk of that bling is still sitting in their vaults.

He also says he wired $7.5 million into what he thought was a legitimate investment opportunity that never materialized, and another $15 million got transferred out of his accounts without his permission. Even his Gulfstream jet disappeared after he allegedly signed paperwork with the buyer section left completely blank.

But here’s the thing: this isn’t even his only massive lawsuit. Earlier this year, Floyd filed a $340 million case against Showtime and former executive Stephen Espinoza, claiming they helped his longtime manager, Al Haymon, misappropriate his career earnings over more than a decade.

When Floyd’s new team asked to see Showtime’s records, the network allegedly told him the books were lost in a flood. Between the two lawsuits, Floyd claims he was scammed out of over $515 million in total.

The financial bleeding doesn’t stop there.

Just last month, a Nevada court declared Floyd the father of a four-year-old girl named Price Moorehead and ordered him to pay $32,850 monthly in child support plus nearly $1 million in back payments.

Since 2024, he’s also been hit with lawsuits over unpaid rent on a Manhattan luxury condo, unpaid jet fuel bills, an IRS tax lien, and a $100 million defamation suit against Business Insider that he dismissed.

His attorney Bobby Samini said Floyd would “go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring,” but at this rate, the legal fees alone might cost more than some fighters earn in their entire careers.