Floyd Mayweather Ordered To Pay Nearly $1 Million In Back Child Support After Paternity Ruling

Floyd Mayweather has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back child support and more than $32,000 monthly.

Floyd Mayweather has been ordered by a Nevada court to pay nearly $1 million in back child support and more than $32,000 per month after being legally declared the father of a 4-year old girl.

The ruling marks a new legal chapter for the retired boxing icon and expands his publicly known family to five children.

Court records, obtained by TMZ, show that in March 2026, a judge formally determined that Mayweather is the father of Price Moorehead. In the ruling, the court stated: “The court finds that Floyd Mayweather, Jr., is the father of Price Moorehead.”

As part of the judgment, Mayweather, 49, was ordered to pay $32,850 each month in child support. The court also assessed $933,050 in retroactive child support.

The case dates back to June 2023, when the child’s mother, Paige Moorehead, petitioned a Nevada court to establish paternity involving her daughter, who was born in December 2021.

According to court filings, Moorehead alleged she had been involved in a long term intimate relationship with Mayweather that lasted approximately eight years. She claimed the relationship ended after she informed him she was pregnant in April 2021.

Moorehead also alleged that Mayweather urged her to terminate the pregnancy and later dismissed her from employment at his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection, where she said she had worked for four years.

Court documents indicate that Mayweather was served multiple times and ordered to submit to DNA testing. According to the filings, he did not comply with the court’s directive, leading to a default judgment establishing paternity after he failed to respond.

The court further found that only about $151,000 had been paid toward the support obligation.

To help secure future payments, the judge authorized Moorehead to place a lien of up to $2 million against California property owned by Mayweather, according to the documents.

Neither Mayweather nor his representatives had responded to the allegations or ruling at the time the report surfaced.