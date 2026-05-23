50 Cent Roasts Floyd Mayweather Over 5th Child

50 Cent taunted Floyd Mayweather after finding out the boxer fathered a fifth child and owed major support.

50 Cent ridiculed Floyd Mayweather online after a court ruling in Nevada reportedly confirmed the boxing legend fathered a fifth child.

The Queens rap mogul appeared to jab at Mayweather after the retired boxing champion was legally declared the father of a baby girl named Price Moorehead in March 2026. The child’s mother, Paige Moorehead, previously worked as a dancer at Mayweather’s Las Vegas strip club, according to the report.

In a since-deleted post 50 Cent offered what sounded like praise wrapped in shade.

“Congratulations, champ, beautiful baby girl, f##k all the other bulls#t,” he wrote.

The two have traded insults for years, with 50 Cent often using legal headlines, business news and personal drama as fuel for his public needling of the undefeated boxer.

A judge ruled in March that Mayweather is the father of Price Moorehead, who was born in December 2021. The court reportedly ordered Mayweather to pay $32,850 per month in child support and $933,050 in back support.

The case dates back to June 2023, when Paige Moorehead asked a Nevada court to legally establish Mayweather as the child’s father. At the time, Price was 18 months old.

Moorehead claimed she had been in a long-term intimate relationship with Mayweather for eight years. She also alleged the relationship ended after Mayweather learned she was pregnant in April 2021.

The matter carried additional allegations. Moorehead claimed Mayweather pressured her to get an abortion and later fired her after she had danced at the club for four years.

TMZ reported that Mayweather has paid about $151,000 of the $933,050 owed in back child support.